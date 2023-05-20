Notifications

Hindi News ›   Entertainment ›   Jr NTR Birthday Chiranjeevi Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ram Charan Mahesh Babu wishes him in a special way

Jr NTR Birthday: जूनियर एनटीआर के जन्मदिन पर सोशल मीडिया गुलजार, चिरंजीवी समेत राम चरण ने इस अंदाज में दी बधाई

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: रुपाली रामा जायसवाल Updated Sat, 20 May 2023 07:18 PM IST
सार

साउथ सुपरस्टार जूनियर एनटीआर अपना 40वां जन्मदिन सेलिब्रेट कर रहे हैं। इस खास दिन पर चिरंजीवी समेत राम चरण ने एक्टर को खास अंदाज में बधाई दी है। 

Jr NTR Birthday Chiranjeevi Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ram Charan Mahesh Babu wishes him in a special way
चिरंजीवी-जूनियर एनटीआर-राम चरण - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विस्तार

'आरआरआर' फिल्म से साउथ समेत नॉर्थ के दर्शकों का दिल जीतने वाले सुपरस्टार जूनियर एनटीआर जल्द ही जान्हवी कपूर के साथ फिल्म 'देवरा' से लोगों का मनोरंजन करने आ रहे हैं। शनिवार को सुपरस्टार अपना 40वां बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट कर रहे हैं। इस खास दिन पर जूनियर एनटीआर के लिए बधाइयों कां तांता लगा हुआ है। फैंस समेत सितारे भी एक्टर को शुभकामनाएं दे रहे हैं। आइए सुपरस्टार के लिए सामंथा रुथ प्रभु से लेकर चिरंजीवी तक के पोस्ट पर प्रकाश डाल लेते हैं। 

सामंथा रुथ प्रभु

साउथ हसीना सामंथा रुथ प्रभु ने अपने ऑफिशियल इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट की स्टोरी पर जूनियर एनटीआर की अपकमिंग फिल्म 'देवरा' का फर्स्ट लुक पोस्टर साझा किया है। इसके साथ ही एक्ट्रेस ने जूनियर एनटीआर को जन्मदिन की बधाई देते हुए लिखा है, 'देवरा! जूनियर एनटीआर आपको सबसे अच्छा साल की शुभकामनाएं। भगवान आपका भला करें।'

राम चरण

फिल्म 'आरआरआर' से जूनियर एनटीआर के को-स्टार राम चरण ने उन्हें जन्मदिन की बधाई देने के लिए ट्विटर का सहारा लिया है। राम चरण ने जूनियर एनटीआर को गले लगाते हुए एक तस्वीर साझा की है। इसके साथ ही खास नोट में लिखा है, 'भाई, को-स्टार, दोस्त...। मुझे नहीं लगता कि शब्द डिस्क्राइब कर पाएंगे कि आप मेरे लिए क्या हो। हमारे पास जो है, उसे मैं हमेशा संजो कर रखूंगा। जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं।'
 

महेश बाबू

महेश बाबू ने जूनियर एनटीआर को जन्मदिन की शुभकामना देते हुए लिखा, 'हैप्पी बर्थडे ब्रदर। आपको खुशी और सफलता की शुभकामनाएं।' 
 

साई धर्म तेज

साई धर्म तेज ने इंस्टाग्राम हैंडल पर जूनियर एनटीआर की तस्वीर साझा कर लिखा, 'आपको जन्मदिन की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं तारक। यह जन्मदिन ढेर सारे प्यार, खुशी और सफलता से भरा हो।'
 

चिरंजीवी

चिरंजीवी ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'हैप्पी बर्थडे तारक, टैलेंट का बंडल! भगवान आपको सारी सफलता और खुशियां दें!'
 
Followed