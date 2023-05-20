लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
'आरआरआर' फिल्म से साउथ समेत नॉर्थ के दर्शकों का दिल जीतने वाले सुपरस्टार जूनियर एनटीआर जल्द ही जान्हवी कपूर के साथ फिल्म 'देवरा' से लोगों का मनोरंजन करने आ रहे हैं। शनिवार को सुपरस्टार अपना 40वां बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट कर रहे हैं। इस खास दिन पर जूनियर एनटीआर के लिए बधाइयों कां तांता लगा हुआ है। फैंस समेत सितारे भी एक्टर को शुभकामनाएं दे रहे हैं। आइए सुपरस्टार के लिए सामंथा रुथ प्रभु से लेकर चिरंजीवी तक के पोस्ट पर प्रकाश डाल लेते हैं।
Brother, co-star, friend … I don’t think words can define who you are to me @tarak9999 !— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 20, 2022
I will always always cherish what we have 🤗
Happy Birthday ! pic.twitter.com/CPHDUEzf6m
Happy birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you an epic year ahead!!— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 20, 2023
Happy Birthday Tarak @tarak9999 ♥️— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) May 20, 2023
Wishing you nothing short of exciting & extraordinary times ahead.
Sending you loads of love, laughter and joy your way.
What a fierce you're in #Devara &
All the best 🤗 pic.twitter.com/X1K8ukj2k6
Happy Birthday @tarak9999 , a bundle of talent !🎂💐May God bless you with all the success and happiness !— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 20, 2023
