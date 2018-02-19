बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'पद्मावत' रिलीज होने के 3 हफ्ते बाद भंसाली का बड़ा बयान, विरोध से हिट तक का खोला राज
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 19 Feb 2018 07:42 PM IST
चौतरफा विरोध और हिंसक प्रदर्शन के बावजूद न सिर्फ 'पद्मावत' देशभर में रिलीज हुई बल्कि अब तक 525 करोड़ रुपए का वर्ल्ड वाइड कलेक्शन भी कर चुकी है। अपनी फिल्म की इस उपलब्धि पर संजय लीला भंसाली फुले नहीं समां रहे। फिल्म से जुड़े सवाल पर जानिए इस फिल्ममेकर ने क्या कहा...
