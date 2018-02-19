अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   There can be no better feeling, Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Padmaavat

'पद्मावत' रिलीज होने के 3 हफ्ते बाद भंसाली का बड़ा बयान, विरोध से हिट तक का खोला राज

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 19 Feb 2018 07:42 PM IST
There can be no better feeling, Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Padmaavat
1 of 3
चौतरफा विरोध और हिंसक प्रदर्शन के बावजूद न सिर्फ 'पद्मावत' देशभर में रिलीज हुई बल्कि अब तक 525 करोड़ रुपए का वर्ल्ड वाइड कलेक्शन भी कर चुकी है। अपनी फिल्म की इस उपलब्धि पर संजय लीला भंसाली फुले नहीं समां रहे। फिल्म से जुड़े सवाल पर जानिए इस फिल्ममेकर ने क्या कहा...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
sanjay leela bhansali padmaavat deepika padukone

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Priya Prakash Varrier Files plea in Supreme Court over case registered against film Oru Adaar Love
Bollywood

सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचीं प्रिया प्रकाश, मंगलवार को CJI के समक्ष सुनवाई संभव

19 फरवरी 2018

Bollywood Actor Mohit Marwah And Antara Motiwala Wedding At Ras al-Khaimah in UAE
Bollywood

सोनम कपूर के भाई की शादी की रस्में शुरू, अंबानी से जुड़ने जा रहा है रिश्ता

19 फरवरी 2018

Akshay Kumar's PadMan will fail to make a century at the box office
Bollywood

लगातार 5 '100 करोड़ी' फिल्में देने वाले अक्षय कुमार को लगा तगड़ा झटका, 'पैडमैन' बनाकर हुए फेल

19 फरवरी 2018

Sumeet Raghavan file police complains against an unidentified man who misbehaved with his wife
Bollywood

इस मशहूर एक्टर की WIFE दिनदहाड़े हुई अश्लील हरकत का शिकार, आरोपी की हरकत जान खून खौल जाएगा

19 फरवरी 2018

Film actress who caught in prostitution case
Bollywood

सेक्स रैकेट में फंसीं बॉलीवुड मेकअप आर्टिस्ट, ये टॉप एक्ट्रेसेज भी कर चुकी हैं ऐसे काम

19 फरवरी 2018

director abhishek kapoor is not able to face saif ali khan
Bollywood

सैफ के परिवार से नजरें नहीं मिला रहा यह डायरेक्टर, बेटी सारा का है इसके पीछे बड़ा हाथ

19 फरवरी 2018

More in Bollywood

Disha Patani is too possessive about Tiger Shroff
Bollywood

हद है! टाइगर श्रॉफ पर नजर रखने के लिए किस हद तक गुजर जाती हैं दिशा पाटनी

19 फरवरी 2018

saif ali khan will take action for daughter sara ali khan
Bollywood

'केदारनाथ' के विवाद में कूदे सैफ अली खान, बेटी सारा को लेकर दे दिया बड़ा बयान

19 फरवरी 2018

From Satish Kaushik To Anant Ambani These 7 Celebrity Weight Loss Stories Are Inspirational

32 से लेकर 170 किलो तक वजन घटा चुके हैं ये 7 सेलिब्रिटीज, अब दिखते हैं ऐसे

19 फरवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone Starrer Vishal Bharadwaj Upcoming Film Is Not Titled Rani
Bollywood

विशाल भारद्वाज का बड़ा खुलासा, दीपिका पादुकोण अब नहीं बनेंगी 'रानी'

19 फरवरी 2018

Akshay Kumar starrer Padman film Box office collection Day 10
Bollywood

10 दिनों में 'पैडमैन' ने बटोरे कुल इतने करोड़ रुपये, जानिए अब तक का कलेक्शन

19 फरवरी 2018

Priya prakash revealed about the viral video and shared a video with photo
Bollywood

प्रिया प्रकाश की एक और वीडियो वायरल, इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की वीडियो से जुड़ी ये बात

19 फरवरी 2018

Akshay Kumar apeal to Pakistan censor board for removing the ban on Padman film
Bollywood

पाकिस्तान में 'पैडमैन' के बैन पर सामने आए अक्षय, सेंसर बोर्ड से की ये मांग

19 फरवरी 2018

Is Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Engagement The Reason Behind Her Family Leaving Mumbai
Bollywood

जाह्नवी के बिना कहां चल दिया पूरा कपूर खानदान, कहीं सोनम की सगाई तो नहीं!

19 फरवरी 2018

Pirated Version Of Film Aiyaary Starring Sidharth Malhotra And Manoj Bajpayee Played In MSRTC Bus
Bollywood

सरकारी बस में चला 'अय्यारी' का पाइरेटेड वीडियो, अब मेकर्स उठाएंगे यह कदम

19 फरवरी 2018

Soundarya Sharma from ranchi diaries is looking for new work
Bollywood

एक्ट्रेस बनने के लिए घर से भाग गई थी यह हीरोइन, अब मुंबई में काम ढूंढने को है मजबूर

19 फरवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant priyank sharma blocked benafsha soonawalla
Bollywood

Bigg Boss की इस कंटेस्टेंट के साथ बिस्तर पर दिखे थे प्रियांक, अब कर दिया कुछ ऐसा रह गईं हैरान

19 फरवरी 2018

ileana d’cruz shares her experience of south film industry
Bollywood

इलियाना ने सुनाई साउथ इंडस्ट्री की आपबीती, बोलीं- डायरेक्टर जो करते थे वो बिलकुल पसंद नहीं था

19 फरवरी 2018

akshay kumar revealed how his son aarav reacted after watching padman
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार ने किया खुलासा, 'पैडमैन' देखने के बाद कैसा था बेटे आरव का रिएक्शन

19 फरवरी 2018

Salman Khan gets singer Arijit Singh out from a Welcome To New York film
Bollywood

सालों बाद फिर भड़क उठा सलमान खान का गुस्सा, इस सिंगर को दिखाया बाहर का रास्ता

19 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh on Padmaavat First Trailer Reaction
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' ट्रेलर रिएक्शन पर बोले रणवीर सिंह, मेरे लिए पॉजिटिव फीडबैक मायने रखता है

19 फरवरी 2018

5 Stage performances of Sapna Chaudhary after fans went wild
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी के वो 5 शो, जहां डांस के अलावा कुछ और ही हो गया

19 फरवरी 2018

Switch to Amarujala.com App

Get Lightning Fast Experience

Click On Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.