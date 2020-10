फिल्म 'रॉकेट्री- द नंबी इफेक्ट' की तैयारी जोरों पर, आर माधवन ने किया म्यूजिक रिकॉर्ड

Recording today with the mighty #MacedonianSymphonicOrchestra for the score #Rocketry. Music by Sam C S with arrangements by Jim Satya. Orchestration team led by Michael Hyman - Composer, Orchestrator, Musical Director with Chris Whiter Music and Japjisingh Valecha. Have to say some of the best music we've recorded in a longtime. All booked and sessions produced by Bohemia Junction Limited with Fames Project - Orchestral Music Recording thanks to all the hard work from Sachin Lal Famesproject Laurent K brilliantly conducted and led by Oleg Kondratenko. Do listen out for the great score when the film releases. #Chennai - #Mumbai - #London - #UAE - #Skopje #Rocketrythefilm @actormaddy @samcsmusic @vijaymoolan @TricolourFilm @milestone2music

