'बिलेनियर बेबी' के इस गाने का एक साल पूरा, सोशल मीडिया पर सभी लोगों का किया धन्यवाद

View this post on Instagram

My most special song #Vaaste has completed one year today. And it's been special because of all of you... because of the insane amount of love you all have shown to the song and me! Can't believe that it's been a year already.. time has passed so quickly. I want to thank each and everyone who has been a part of this journey, @tanishk_bagchi for the amazing composition, #ArafatMehmood for the beautiful lyrics, @nikhilmusic for rendering the song with me, @sapruandrao for making the mind-blowing video and my super-talented co-stars @siddharthhgupta @i.anujsaini @sumbul_touqeer @anahita_bhooshan and Ramya!!!💕 A special thanks to @bhushankumar Sir, @tseries.official and @azeemdayani for making it possible.🙏🏻 Last but not the least, the most important part of this journey has been my fans, you guys are AMAZZZEEE!❤️👼🏻