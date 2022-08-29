Netflix: नेटफ्लिक्स ने किया पांच ओरिजनल फिल्मों का एलान, कहा- अब हर दिन होगा फिल्मी

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
नेटफ्लिक्स अपनी 25वीं वर्षगांठ के मौके पर कई बेहतरीन सीरीज और फिल्मों की अनाउंसमेंट कर रहा है। जी हां, मुंबई में आयोजित 'फिल्म्स डे: अब हर दिन होगा फिल्मी' कार्यक्रम में नेटफ्लिक्स इस साल रिलीज होने वाली तमाम सीरीज और शो के ट्रेलर रिलीज कर रहा है। यहां पढ़िए हर एक अपडेट...
They’re here to shake things up 🥤Friendship, love and some much-needed nostalgia from the ‘60s is coming your way with Archies. #ZoyaAkhtar and Jon have a special message for you 💗 #HarDinFilmyOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/ZMj6HKwZtx— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 29, 2022
All these darlings in one film 🤩— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 29, 2022
Monica, O My Darling coming soon! 🥳 #HarDinFilmyOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/JHfnPZwIp1
A divorce lawyer and a matchmaker are a match?! 🤔— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 29, 2022
Will they make it ❤️ or break it 💔
Watch Plan A Plan B to find out! Coming soon. #HarDinFilmyOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/eUjuk0OS9s
⚠️WARNING⚠️— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 29, 2022
These Chors @yamigautam @sunnykaushal89 are on their way to steal our hearts 👀
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, coming soon! #HarDinFilmyOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/uWFDYas5tc