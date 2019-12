'मुक्काबाज' स्टार विनीत कुमार की राह पर चली बहन तृप्ति, भाई की फिल्म से प्रभावित होकर रच दिया इतिहास

View this post on Instagram

She watched #Mukkabaaz & told me ”Bhaiya aap kar sakte hain toh mai bhi kar sakti hun”‬ She decided to hit the ground after marriage, daughter..it’s more than a decade & My sister won the Gold Medal in 100M HURDLES for India in the Asia Masters Athletics Championship in Malaysia ‬ ‪🥇🇮🇳‬ ‪Congratulations #TriptiSingh 🤗👏👏