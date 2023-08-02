लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
'हम दिल दे चुके सनम', 'जोधा अकबर' और 'लगान' जैसी फिल्मों के कला निर्देशक नितिन देसाई की असामयिक निधन ने पूरी इंडस्ट्री को झंझोड़ कर रख दिया है। कला निर्देशक ने अपने ही स्टूडियो में 57 साल की उम्र में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। इस खबर के आने के बाद से ही बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री में गम के बादल छा गए हैं और सभी कलाकार नितिन देसाई को श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं। ऐसे में इंडस्ट्री के बड़े-बड़े इवेंट्स पोस्टपोन किए जा रहे हैं। जहां पहले अक्षय कुमार ने 'ओएमजी 2' का ट्रेलर रिलीज को टाल दिया, वहीं अब खबर आ रही है कि अभिषेक बच्चन ने भी अपनी आगामी 'घूमर' के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट को भी पोस्पोन कर दिया है।
As a mark of respect to our beloved #NitinDesai, we the team of #Ghoomer have decided to postpone our trailer release function which was to be held tomorrow in Mumbai. We will release it dayafter on the 4th of August. 🙏🏽— Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2023
Unbelievably sad to know about the demise of Nitin Desai. He was a stalwart in production design and such a big part of our cinema fraternity. He worked on so many of my films… this is a huge loss. Out of respect, we are not releasing the OMG 2 trailer today. Will launch it…— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 2, 2023
