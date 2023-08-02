Notifications

Ghoomer Abhishek Bachchan Postpones Trailer Launch Event of Saiyami Kher film to pay respect to Nitin Desai

Ghoomer: नितिन देसाई के सम्मान में 'घूमर' का ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट स्थगित, अभिषेक बच्चन ने बताया अब कब होगा रिलीज

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: पलक शुक्ला Updated Wed, 02 Aug 2023 09:09 PM IST
सार

घूमर, दिवंगत नितिन देसाई - फोटो : social media

विस्तार
'हम दिल दे चुके सनम', 'जोधा अकबर' और 'लगान' जैसी फिल्मों के कला निर्देशक नितिन देसाई की असामयिक निधन ने पूरी इंडस्ट्री को झंझोड़ कर रख दिया है। कला निर्देशक ने अपने ही स्टूडियो में 57 साल की उम्र में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। इस खबर के आने के बाद से ही बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री में गम के बादल छा गए हैं और सभी कलाकार नितिन देसाई को श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं। ऐसे में इंडस्ट्री के बड़े-बड़े इवेंट्स पोस्टपोन किए जा रहे हैं। जहां पहले अक्षय कुमार ने 'ओएमजी 2' का ट्रेलर रिलीज को टाल दिया, वहीं अब खबर आ रही है कि अभिषेक बच्चन ने भी अपनी आगामी 'घूमर' के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट को भी पोस्पोन कर दिया है।

घूमर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
नितिन देसाई की आत्महत्या के कारण पूरी इंडस्ट्री में शोक की लहर है। इंडस्ट्री के दिग्गज कलाकारों ने कला निर्देशक के निधन पर शोक जताया है। वे सभी अपने अपने तरीकों से दिवंगत नितिन देसाई को आखिरी सलाम दे रहे हैं। इसी क्रम में अभिनेता अभिषेक बच्चन ने हाल ही में घोषणा की है कि 'घूमर' की टीम ने दिवंगत बॉलीवुड कला निर्देशक नितिन देसाई के सम्मान में फिल्म के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट को स्थगित करने का फैसला किया है, जो पहले 3 अगस्त को मुंबई में होना था। अब 'घूमर' का ट्रेलर 4 अगस्त को रिलीज किया जाएगा। 

अक्षय कुमार - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मुंबई
इससे पहले अक्षय कुमार ने भी अपनी बहुप्रतीक्षित फिल्म 'ओएमजी 2' के ट्रेलर रिलीज को आगे बढ़ा दिया। उन्होंने लिखा, 'नितिन देसाई के निधन के बारे में सुनकर बहुत दुख हुआ। वह प्रोडक्शन डिजाइन के दिग्गज थे और हमारे सिनेमा जगत का बहुत बड़ा हिस्सा थे। उन्होंने मेरी कई फिल्मों पर काम किया... यह बहुत बड़ी क्षति है। उनके सम्मान के कारण, हम आज ओएमजी 2 का ट्रेलर रिलीज नहीं कर रहे हैं। इसे कल सुबह 11 बजे लॉन्च किया जाएगा। ओम शांति।'

नितिन देसाई - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
दिवंगत कला निर्देशक नितिन देसाई को आज यानी 2 अगस्त को मुंबई के पास कर्जत में उनके एनडी स्टूडियो में फांसी के फंदे से लटका हुआ पाया गया था। उनके निधन ने पूरी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री को गमगीन कर दिया है। पुलिस अधिकारियों ने कहा कि पहली नजर में यह आत्महत्या से मौत का मामला लगता है और फिलहाल जांच जारी है। चार बार राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार विजेता नितिन देसाई को 'हम दिल दे चुके सनम', 'लगान', 'देवदास', 'जोधा अकबर' और 'प्रेम रतन धन पायो' जैसी फिल्मों में उनके काम के लिए जाना जाता है।
