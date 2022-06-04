DON 3: क्या आने वाला है शाहरुख खान के डॉन का सीक्वल? फिल्ममेकर ने किया ट्वीट

2018 से बड़े पर्दे से दूरी बनाने के बाद अब शाहरुख खान बैक-टू-बैक अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्मों का अनाउंमेंट कर रहे हैं। 2023 में किंग खान की पहले 'पठान', फिर 'जवान' और उसके बाद 'डंकी' रिलीज होने के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार है। वहीं अब खबरें आ रही हैं कि 2006 में रिलीज हुई शाहरुख खान की फिल्म 'डॉन' का सीक्वल आने वाला है।
100% focus even when he’s putting pen to paper (err.. fingers to keyboard) @FarOutAkhtar is back in writer mode after a long hiatus. Guess what he’s working on… pic.twitter.com/ORd0PGF358— Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) June 4, 2022
