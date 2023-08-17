Notifications

Gadar 2: अनुपम खेर ने थिएटर में देखी 'गदर 2', फिल्म की टीम की तारीफ में सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा लंबा नोट

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: मोहम्मद फायक अंसारी Updated Thu, 17 Aug 2023 10:50 PM IST
अनुपम ने सनी देओल, निर्देशक अनिल शर्मा और फिल्म की टीम की सराहना करते हुए लिखा, “अभी बांद्रा के गेयटी/गैलेक्सी थिएटर में गदर2 देखी। आखिरी बार मैं इस सिंगल स्क्रीन थिएटर में अपनी फिल्म हम के प्रीमियर के लिए आया था।"

अनुपम खेर, गदर 2 - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

'गदर 2' इन दिनों सिनेमाघरों में धमाल मचा रही है। दर्शकों के साथ सेलेब्स को भी यह फिल्म पसंद आ रही है। अब तक कई सितारे इस फिल्म की खुलकर तारीफ कर चुके हैं। अब इस लिस्ट में अनुपम खेर का नाम भी शामिल हो गया है। हाल ही में अभिनेता गेयटी गैलेक्सी में फिल्म का लुत्फ उठाने पहुंचे थे। उन्होंने एक्स (ट्विटर) पर फिल्म की टीम की तारीफ करते हुए एक लंबा नोट लिखा।


अनुपम ने की जमकर तारीफ
अनुपम ने सनी देओल, निर्देशक अनिल शर्मा और फिल्म की टीम की सराहना करते हुए लिखा, “अभी बांद्रा के गेयटी/गैलेक्सी थिएटर में गदर2 देखी। आखिरी बार मैं इस सिंगल स्क्रीन थिएटर में अपनी फिल्म हम के प्रीमियर के लिए आया था। गदर 2 भावनाओं की सुनामी है जिसे न केवल स्क्रीन पर कलाकार बल्कि थिएटर में दर्शक भी महसूस कर रहे हैं। यह आपको एक रोलर कोस्टर राइड पर ले जाती है। यह आपको बताती है कि एक गौरवान्वित भारतीय होने का क्या मतलब है। वास्तव में यह हमारे देश की बहुसंस्कृति/बहुधर्म पहलू का जश्न मनाती है।”

डायरेक्टर को दिया धन्यवाद
उन्होंने आगे कहा, “भीड़ हर संवाद पर अपनी चीख निकाल रही थी। सनी अब अभिनेता नहीं हैं, वह अपने आप में कल्ट हैं। उत्कर्ष शर्मा बड़े वादे के साथ शानदार हैं। पाक जनरल के रूप में मनीष वाधवा शानदार हैं। सिनेमा हॉल में मुझे इस आनंदमय यात्रा पर ले जाने के लिए अनिल शर्मा आपका धन्यवाद। जय हो।''

जमकर कमाई कर रही गदर 2
बता दें कि 'गदर 2' तारा सिंह की कहानी है, जो अपने बेटे को बचाने के सीमा पार पाकिस्तान चला जाता है। फिल्म में सनी के बेटे का किरदार उत्कर्ष शर्मा ने निभाया है। इस फिल्म ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कई रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम कर लिए हैं। एक हफ्ते में यह फिल्म 284 करोड़ से अधिक की कमाई करने में कामयाब रही है। माना जा रहा है कि दूसरे वीकएंड में गदर 2 कई फिल्मों को  पीछे छोड़ देगी।
