लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
'गदर 2' इन दिनों सिनेमाघरों में धमाल मचा रही है। दर्शकों के साथ सेलेब्स को भी यह फिल्म पसंद आ रही है। अब तक कई सितारे इस फिल्म की खुलकर तारीफ कर चुके हैं। अब इस लिस्ट में अनुपम खेर का नाम भी शामिल हो गया है। हाल ही में अभिनेता गेयटी गैलेक्सी में फिल्म का लुत्फ उठाने पहुंचे थे। उन्होंने एक्स (ट्विटर) पर फिल्म की टीम की तारीफ करते हुए एक लंबा नोट लिखा।
Just watched #Gadar2 in Gaiety/Galaxy theatre in Bandra. Last time I went to this single screen theatre was for the premiere of my movie #Hum. #Gadar2 is a tsunami of emotions felt not only by the actors on screen but also by the audiences in the theatre. It takes you on a roller… pic.twitter.com/IzOnH4kooH— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 17, 2023
Next Article
Followed