LIVE: भारत में Prime Video के पांच साल पूरे, यहां देखें इस साल आने वाली वेब सीरीज-फिल्मों की पूरी लिस्ट

प्राइम वीडियो पर इस साल शाहिद कपूर स्टारर 'फर्जी', कुणाल खेमू और पंकज त्रिपाठी की 'गुलकंद टेल्स', रत्ना पाठक शाह, राज बब्बर स्टारर 'हैप्पी फैमिली कंडीशंस अप्लाई' जैसी वेब सीरीज और फिल्में आने वाली हैं। मुंबई में चल रहे इवेंट को करण जौहर होस्ट कर रहे हैं। जानिए इस साल प्राइम वीडियो पर क्या-क्या खास आने वाला है...
.@karanjohar kicks off #PrimeVideoPresentsIndia in style 🕺🏽 pic.twitter.com/Gp8jPsvtsR— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022
#FarziOnPrime: An artist who gets pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job and a fiery task force officer on the mission to rid the country of his menaces in a fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller. #PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou pic.twitter.com/5mNMzXI6gq— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022
#GulkandaTalesOnPrime: a new series from the house of Raj & DK.#PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou pic.twitter.com/J0znTwGOrj— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022
#JublieeOnPrime: Set in a newly independent India, Jubilee is a fictional period drama that unveils the stories and dreams that gave birth to Bollywood, as we know it.#PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou pic.twitter.com/fDGw0qyuhB— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022
#PIMeenaOnPrime: A young, troubled, female private investigator gets thrown into a world, where she has to fathom the unfathomable and find her own self.#PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou pic.twitter.com/isqI1NIW9N— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022
#HappyFamilyConditionsApplyOnPrime: A light-hearted family comedy about a quirky but lovable joint family that is always at loggerheads with each other #PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou pic.twitter.com/yuddREP58c— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022
#SheharLakhotOnPrime: A neo-noir series about a man who reluctantly returns to his hometown and gets drawn into a cesspool of smoke and mirrors. How will he prove his innocence?#PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou pic.twitter.com/V7fySTUOBo— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022
#DhoothaOnPrime: In this supernatural horror, possessed inanimate objects wreak havoc on the lives of people who commit deadly sins.#PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou pic.twitter.com/7lNDbdpTER— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022
#SweetKaaramCoffeeOnPrime: Braving the unknown, three generations of women from the same family set off on an epic road trip.#PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou pic.twitter.com/Zbn3Xkbmd1— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022
#SuzhalTheVortexOnPrime: An investigation into a simple missing persons case unravels and rips the intricate social fabric of a small town.#PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou pic.twitter.com/IWNk2IcRGv— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022
#VadhandhiOnPrime: A dramatic noir thriller about the murder of a beautiful young girl, an unrelenting obsessed cop, a novelist captivated by her grace and an opportunistic news editor#PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou pic.twitter.com/xbByOAM0rO— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022
#TheVillageOnPrime: the absolute powerhouses of talent, Arya, in India’s first show based on the graphic novel,The Village— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022
#PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou pic.twitter.com/CVf4wEpuqL
#ModernLoveOnPrime: continuing with the stories of love, the stories of life, next we bring you Chennai 💙#PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou pic.twitter.com/eb8gnuig3w— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022