Hindi News ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Amazon Prime Video LIVE: OTT Platform Completed 5 years in India Will Announce about Upcoming movies and web series

LIVE: भारत में Prime Video के पांच साल पूरे, यहां देखें इस साल आने वाली वेब सीरीज-फिल्मों की पूरी लिस्ट

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: वर्तिका तोलानी Updated Thu, 28 Apr 2022 05:28 PM IST

सार

प्राइम वीडियो के भारत में पांच साल पूरे हो चुके हैं। इस मौके पर मुंबई में एक इवेंट में इस साल प्राइम वीडियो पर आने वाली वेब-सीरीज और फिल्मों के बारे में बताया जा रहा है।
अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो के कार्यक्रम को होस्ट करते हुए करण जौहर
अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो के कार्यक्रम को होस्ट करते हुए करण जौहर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

प्राइम वीडियो पर इस साल शाहिद कपूर स्टारर 'फर्जी', कुणाल खेमू और पंकज त्रिपाठी की 'गुलकंद टेल्स', रत्ना पाठक शाह, राज बब्बर स्टारर 'हैप्पी फैमिली कंडीशंस अप्लाई' जैसी वेब सीरीज और फिल्में आने वाली हैं। मुंबई में चल रहे इवेंट को करण जौहर होस्ट कर रहे हैं। जानिए इस साल प्राइम वीडियो पर क्या-क्या खास आने वाला है...

1. फर्जी
कास्ट: शाहिद कपूर, विजय सेतुपति, राशि खन्ना, केके मेनन, अमोल पालेकर, कुब्रा सेठ, जाकिर हुसैन आदि
क्रिएटर और डायरेक्टर: राज एंड डीके
 

2. गुलकंद टेल्स
कास्ट: कुणाल खेमू, पंकज त्रिपाठी, पत्रलेखा
क्रिएटर: राज एंड डीके
डायरेक्टर: राही अनिल बर्वे
 

3. जुबली
कास्ट: प्रसनजीत चटर्जी, अदिती राव हैदरी, अपारशक्ति खुराना, वामिका गाबी
क्रिएटर: विक्रमादित्य मोटवाने, सौमिक सेन
डायरेक्टर: विक्रमादित्य मोटवाने
 

4. पी आई मीना
प्रोडक्शन कंपनी: क्यूईडी फिल्म्स
निर्देशक: देबलॉय भट्टाचार्य
लेखक: अरिंदम मित्र
मुख्य कलाकार: तान्या मानिकतला, जिशु सेनगुप्ता, विनय पाठक, परमब्रत चट्टोपाध्याय, समीर सोनी
 

5. हैप्पी फैमिली कंडीशन अप्लाई
कास्ट: रत्ना पाठक शाह, राज बब्बर, अतुल कुलकर्णी, आयश जुल्का
निर्माता:  जेडी मजीठिया और आतिश कपाड़िया

6. शहर लखोत
प्रोडक्शन कंपनी: ऑफरोड फिल्म्स
निर्माता: नवदीप सिंह, देविका भगत
निर्देशक: नवदीप सिंह
लेखक: नवदीप सिंह, देविका भगत"

7. धूत
प्रोडक्शन कंपनी: नॉर्थस्टार एंटरटेनमेंट कार्यकारी
निर्माता: विक्रम के कुमार
निदेशक: विक्रम के कुमार
लेखक: विक्रम के कुमार, डोंडापति वेंकटेश, पूर्ण प्रजना, श्रीपाल रेड्डी, नवीन जॉर्ज थॉमस
मुख्य कलाकार: नागा चैतन्य, पार्वती थिरुवोथु, प्रिया भवानी शंकर, प्राची देसाई, थारुन भास्कर धास्यम

8. स्वीट कारम कॉफी

9. सुजल द वोर्टेक्स
प्रोडक्शन कंपनी: वॉलवॉचर फिल्म्स
निर्माता: पुष्कर और गायत्री
निर्देशक: ब्रम्मा, अनुचरण। एम
लेखक: पुष्कर और गायत्री
मुख्य कलाकार: ऐश्वर्या राजेश, काथिर, आर. पार्थिबन, श्रिया रेड्डी

10. वधांधी
प्रोडक्शन कंपनी: वॉलवॉचर
फिल्म निर्माता: एंड्रयू लुइस
निर्माता: पुष्कर और गायत्री
निर्देशक: एंड्रयू लुइस
लेखक: एंड्रयू लुइस
मुख्य कलाकार: एस.जे. सूर्यः, लैला, एम. नासिर, संजना

11. द विलेज
प्रोडक्शन कंपनी: स्टूडियो शक्ति
निर्माता: मिलिंद रौ
निर्देशक: मिलिंद रौस
लेखक: मिलिंद राव, दीप्ति गोविंदराजन, डीराज वैद्य
मुख्य कलाकार: आर्या, दिव्या पिल्लई, आझिया, आदुकलम नरेन, थलाइवासल विजय, मुथुकुमार, कलाई रानी, जॉर्ज एम, जॉन कोकेन, अर्जुन चिदंबरम, पूजा, जयप्रकाश, पी.एन. धूप वाला

12. मॉर्डन लव
प्रोडक्शन कंपनी: टायलर डर्डन और कीनो फिस्ट
निर्माता: त्यागराजन कुमारराज
निर्देशक: भारती राजा, बालाजी शक्तिवेल, राजू मुरुगन, कृष्णकुमार रामकुमार, अक्षय सुंदर
सबसे विश्वसनीय Hindi News वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
