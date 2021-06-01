सीबीएसई 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा रद्द: विद्यार्थियों में खुशी की लहर, फैसले के बाद से सोशल मीडिया पर उत्सव शुरू

छात्रों, अभिभावकों और शिक्षकों के बीच चिंता को खत्म करने और इस साल सीबीएसई बारहवीं बोर्ड परीक्षा रद्द करने के लिए पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी का धन्यवाद। यह प्रधानमंत्री की संवेदनशीलता को दर्शाता है जिन्होंने हमारे बच्चों के स्वास्थ्य और सुरक्षा के लिए यह निर्णय लिया है।

Thanks to PM Sh @narendramodi ji for putting an end to the anxiety among students, parents and teachers and cancelling CBSE Class XII Board Exams this year.



This reflects the sensitivity of Prime Minister who has taken this decision for the health and safety of our children.