PM Narendra Modi cancelled CBSE 12th Board exam: This students reaction on social media

सीबीएसई 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा रद्द: विद्यार्थियों में खुशी की लहर, फैसले के बाद से सोशल मीडिया पर उत्सव शुरू

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: वर्तिका तोलानी Updated Tue, 01 Jun 2021 09:40 PM IST

सार

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा को रद्द करने का निर्णय लिया है। इसके बाद से ही सोशल मीडिया पर विभिन्न तरह की पोस्ट के जरिए विद्यार्थी अपनी खुशी जाहिर कर रहे हैं। 
CBSE 12th board exam 2021
CBSE 12th board exam 2021 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

मंगलवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अध्यक्षता में बारहवीं बोर्ड परीक्षा पर अंतिम फैसला लेने के लिए बैठक बुलाई गई थी। रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, गृह मंत्री अमित शाह, केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर, सीबीएसई के चेयरमैन आदि की मौजूदगी में विभिन्न प्रस्तावों पर चर्चा करने के बाद बोर्ड परीक्षाओं को रद्द करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। फैसले की घोषणा के बाद से ही सोशल मीडिया पर उत्सव शुरू हो गया है। 

मुख्यमंत्रियों और नेताओं ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर दी प्रतिक्रियाएं
मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने अभिभावकों की तरफ से किया आभार व्यक्त
