सीबीएसई 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा रद्द: विद्यार्थियों में खुशी की लहर, फैसले के बाद से सोशल मीडिया पर उत्सव शुरू

मंगलवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अध्यक्षता में बारहवीं बोर्ड परीक्षा पर अंतिम फैसला लेने के लिए बैठक बुलाई गई थी। रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, गृह मंत्री अमित शाह, केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर, सीबीएसई के चेयरमैन आदि की मौजूदगी में विभिन्न प्रस्तावों पर चर्चा करने के बाद बोर्ड परीक्षाओं को रद्द करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। फैसले की घोषणा के बाद से ही सोशल मीडिया पर उत्सव शुरू हो गया है।
आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी ने कोविड संक्रमण के दृष्टिगत सीबीएसई की 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा रद्द करने का निर्णय लिया है।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 1, 2021
यह निर्णय देश भर के छात्रों की स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा की दिशा में बढ़ाया गया महत्वपूर्ण कदम है।
सभी छात्रों व अभिभावकों की ओर से आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी का हार्दिक आभार।
Thanks to PM Sh @narendramodi ji for putting an end to the anxiety among students, parents and teachers and cancelling CBSE Class XII Board Exams this year.— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 1, 2021
This reflects the sensitivity of Prime Minister who has taken this decision for the health and safety of our children.
After consultation with ministers, states & students, PM Modi today announced to cancel Class XII CBSE Board Exams with a view to safeguarding the health & future of the youth. It's a good decision and a huge step for the new generation: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pic.twitter.com/50hZa14vGv— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2021
Gratitude to PM @narendramodi Ji for the announcement of cancellation of CBSE Class XII Board Exams this year. The student-friendly decision, keeping health & safety of our youth paramount, will bring a great relief to anxious parents & teachers as well. https://t.co/DKymVMBlAQ— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 1, 2021
