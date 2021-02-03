UP Board Exam 2021: बारहवीं कक्षा की प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षाएं शुरू, जानिए कब आएगी एग्जाम डेटशीट

विज्ञापन
Lalit fulara
एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: ललित फुलारा
Updated Wed, 03 Feb 2021 10:36 AM IST
विद्यार्थी (फाइल फोटो)
विद्यार्थी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
UP Board  Exam : उत्तर प्रदेश माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद की बारहवीं कक्षा की प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षाएं आज यानी कि 3 फरवरी से शुरू हो गई हैं। बारहवीं कक्षा की प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षाएं 22 फरवरी तक आयोजित होंगी। प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षाएं दो चरणों में आयोजित होंगी, जिसके पहले चरण की शुरुआत बुधवार से हो गई है। बारहवीं कक्षा की प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षाओं का आयोजन कोरोना वायरस के लिए जारी दिशा-निर्देशों के तहत किया जा रहा है।

इसे भी पढ़ें-CBSE Board DateSheet : सीबीएसई बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं की विस्तृत डेट शीट हिंदी में यहां से करें डाउनलोड
 
education national up board exam 2021

