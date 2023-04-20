गर्मी का कहर: महाराष्ट्र में 21 अप्रैल से गर्मी की छुटि्टयां; मेघालय में सभी शिक्षण संस्थान बंद करने का आदेश

उधर, मेघालय के पूर्वी खासी हिल्स जिला प्रशासन, मॉसिनराम ब्लॉक के अंतर्गत डांगर क्षेत्र के आसपास स्थित सभी शैक्षणिक संस्थान लू की स्थिति के कारण 21 अप्रैल, 2023 से एक सप्ताह तक बंद रहेंगे।

Meghalaya | All educational institutions located around the Dangar area under Mawsynram block will remain closed from tomorrow for a week, due to the heatwave conditions: East Khasi Hills district administration pic.twitter.com/fxXfLZoIH9