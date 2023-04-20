गर्मी का कहर: महाराष्ट्र में 21 अप्रैल से गर्मी की छुटि्टयां; मेघालय में सभी शिक्षण संस्थान बंद करने का आदेश

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने हीटवेव की स्थिति को देखते हुए 21 अप्रैल से राज्य बोर्ड के प्राथमिक, मध्य और उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालयों के लिए प्रारंभिक ग्रीष्म कालीन अवकाश की घोषणा की है।
Maharashtra government announces early summer vacation for primary, middle and higher secondary schools of State board from 21st April, in view of heatwave conditions.— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023
Meghalaya | All educational institutions located around the Dangar area under Mawsynram block will remain closed from tomorrow for a week, due to the heatwave conditions: East Khasi Hills district administration pic.twitter.com/fxXfLZoIH9— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023
