Hindi News ›   Education ›   Is your GATE 2024 application under scrutiny? Know the reason behind this

GATE 2024: क्या आपके फॉर्म में भी "Your application is under scrutiny" लिखा आ रहा है? जानिए क्या है इसकी वजह

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: आकाश कुमार Updated Wed, 27 Sep 2023 03:03 PM IST
सार

GATE 2024: गेट परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन करने वाले बहुत सारे उम्मीदवारों के फॉर्म में "Your application is under scrutiny" लिखा आ रहा है। आईआईएससी बैंगलोर ने इसका कारण बताया है। आइए जानते हैं।
 

Is your GATE 2024 application under scrutiny? Know the reason behind this
गेट परीक्षा 2024 - फोटो : Amar Ujala Graphics

विस्तार
GATE 2024: ग्रेजुएट एप्टीट्यूड टेस्ट इन इंजीनियरिंग 2024 के लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया जारी है। उम्मीदवार आधिकारिक वेबसाइट - gate2024.iisc.ac.in पर जाकर आवेदन कर सकते हैं। जो उम्मीदवार पहले ही आवेदन कर चुके हैं, उनमें से कई के आवेदन पत्र के स्टेटस में "Your application is under scrutiny" लिखा आ रहा है। क्या आपके आवेदन पत्र का स्टेटस भी यही है...?

IISc बैंगलोर ने बताया जवाब

इस बार गेट परीक्षा का आयोजन IISc बैंगलोर कर रहा है। इसको लेकर संस्थान ने X (ट्विटर) पर एक उम्मीदवार को जवाब देते हुए बताया कि यह साझा की गई जानकारी की सटीकता सुनिश्चित करने के लिए किया गया है। इसमें कहा गया है कि अगर फॉर्म और शुल्क जमा कर दिया गया है तो चिंता करने की कोई बात नहीं है। 
छात्र ने पूछा था कि उसका आवेदन पत्र जांच के दायरे में क्यों है? इसपर गेट के आधिकारिक हैंडल द्वारा कहा गया कि, यदि कोई समस्या है तो उम्मीदवार को सूचित किया जाएगा और त्रुटियों को सुधारने के लिए एक विंडो भी उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा।

आवेदन करने की अंतिम तारीख बेहद नजदीक

बिना किसी विलंब शुल्क के GATE 2024 के लिए आवेदन फॉर्म सबमिट करने की अंतिम तिथि 29 सितंबर, 2023 है। इस तिथि के बाद, 13 अक्तूबर तक विलंब शुल्क के साथ फॉर्म जमा किए जा सकते हैं। योग्य और इच्छुक उम्मीदवार पोर्टल gate2024.iisc.ac.in पर जाकर आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

पात्रता मानदंड

जिन उम्मीदवारों के पास इंजीनियरिंग, प्रौद्योगिकी, विज्ञान, वास्तुकला या मानविकी में स्नातक की डिग्री है, वे परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं। जो छात्र इन विषयों में यूजी डिग्री के तीसरे वर्ष में हैं, वे भी परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं। परीक्षा 3, 4, 10 और 11 फरवरी 2024 को आयोजित की जाएगी। एडमिट कार्ड 3 जनवरी को जारी किए जाएंगे।

आवेदन शुल्क

एससी, एसटी, पीडब्ल्यूडी या महिला श्रेणियों के लिए आवेदन शुल्क नियमित अवधि के दौरान 900 रुपये और विस्तारित अवधि के दौरान 1,400 रुपये है। अन्य सभी के लिए, शुल्क नियमित अवधि के दौरान 1,800 रुपये और विस्तारित अवधि के दौरान 2,300 रुपये है।

GATE 2024 के लिए ऐसे करें आवेदन

  • आधिकारिक वेबसाइट - gate2024.iisc.ac.in पर जाएं।
  • एप्लिकेशन लिंक खोलें।
  • पंजीकरण पृष्ठ पर जाएं और विवरण सबमिट करें। 
  • आपका लॉगिन क्रेडेंशियल जनरेट हो जाएगा।
  • अब अपने क्रेडेंशियल्स का उपयोग करके लॉगिन करें और फॉर्म भरें।
  • दस्तावेज अपलोड करें, शुल्क का भुगतान करें।
  • अपना फॉर्म सबमिट करे।
  • कन्फर्मेशन पेज की एक कॉरी सेव कर लें।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

