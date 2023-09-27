GATE 2024: क्या आपके फॉर्म में भी "Your application is under scrutiny" लिखा आ रहा है? जानिए क्या है इसकी वजह

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
GATE 2024: ग्रेजुएट एप्टीट्यूड टेस्ट इन इंजीनियरिंग 2024 के लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया जारी है। उम्मीदवार आधिकारिक वेबसाइट - gate2024.iisc.ac.in पर जाकर आवेदन कर सकते हैं। जो उम्मीदवार पहले ही आवेदन कर चुके हैं, उनमें से कई के आवेदन पत्र के स्टेटस में "Your application is under scrutiny" लिखा आ रहा है। क्या आपके आवेदन पत्र का स्टेटस भी यही है...?
All applications undergo scrutiny for accuracy of information submitted.— GATE 2024 (@GATE24_Official) September 26, 2023
As long as you have submitted your application along with fee payment, nothing to worry!
We will contact you if there are any issues with your application and will give you a window to rectify errors. https://t.co/nydxfQ0vr0
सबसे विश्वसनीय Hindi News वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें शिक्षा समाचार आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।
Next Article
Followed