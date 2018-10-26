शहर चुनें

HOS हरियाणा ओपन स्कूल कक्षा 10 और 12 के परिणाम घोषित, आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर bseh.org.inजल्द देखें

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 26 Oct 2018 05:31 PM IST
result
result - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
हरियाणा ओपन स्कूल (एचओएस) कक्षा 10 और 12 के परिणाम घोषित किए गए हैं। माध्यमिक और वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक परीक्षा के उम्मीदवार अपने परिणाम बोर्ड ऑफ स्कूल शिक्षा बोर्ड, हरियाणा bseh.org.in की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर देख सकते हैं।
42,017 उम्मीदवारों में से 12,487 उम्मीदवारों ने एचओएस कक्षा 10 की  परीक्षा पास की है। इसके साथ 26.19 प्रतिशत लड़कियों ने 12 वीं कक्षा परीक्षा पास की है, जबकि 26.08 प्रतिशत लड़कों ने 12 वीं कक्षा परीक्षा पास की है। 

ऐसे देखें एचओएस परिणाम 2018

चरण 1  हरियाणा बोर्ड- bseh.org.in के लिए आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर जाएं।

चरण 2  माध्यमिक / वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक परिणाम अधिसूचना पर क्लिक करें

चरण 3  कक्षा 10, 12 खुले स्कूल के परिणाम 2018 के लिए पृष्ठ के लिंक का पालन करें।

चरण 4  अपना रोल नंबर और विवरण दर्ज करें।

चरण 5  अपने परिणामों को डाउनलोड करें और आगे के संदर्भ के लिए इसका एक प्रिंट आउट लें।

haryana open school result 2018 10th and 12th result 2018 हरियाणा ओपन स्कूल
Get all Education News in Hindi related to careers and job vacancy news, exam results, exams notifications in Hindi etc.

