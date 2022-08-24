मेरा शहर

Education Diplomacy: ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर अपने समकक्ष से मिले प्रधान, साझा अनुसंधान को देंगे बढ़ावा

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: देवेश शर्मा Updated Wed, 24 Aug 2022 08:27 PM IST
Education Diplomacy: केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान ने बुधवार को अपने ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के अंतिम दिन वहां के शिक्षा मंत्री और कौशल विकास मंत्रियों से मुलाकात की।

Dharmendra Pradhan, Education Minister
Dharmendra Pradhan, Education Minister - फोटो : Social Media
Education Diplomacy: केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान ने बुधवार को अपने ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के अंतिम दिन वहां के शिक्षा मंत्री और कौशल विकास मंत्रियों से मुलाकात की। इस दौरान प्रधान ने शीर्ष ऑस्ट्रेलियाई विश्वविद्यालयों के अकादमिक प्रतिनिधिमंडल के साथ परिचर्चा में भाग लिया और बाद में भारतीय मूल के छात्रों से भी मुलाकात की। दोनों देशों के शिक्षा एवं कौशल विकास मंत्रियों ने मुलाकात के दौरान भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच अनुसंधान साझेदारी को बढ़ावा देने पर सहमति जताई। 


ऑस्ट्रेलिया की चार दिवसीय यात्रा के दौरान प्रधान ने शिक्षा, अनुसंधान में सहयोग के उभरते अवसर विषय पर बातचीत के दौरान ऑस्ट्रेलियाई सरकार के प्रतिनिधियों, मोनाश विश्वविद्यालय के शिक्षाविदों और ऑस्ट्रेलिया इंडियन चैंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स के सदस्यों संवाद किया और स्किल डेवलपमेंट सेक्टर के प्रतिनिधियों से भी आदान-प्रदान को लेकर बातचीत की।
 

 

भारतीय तकनीक का दशक बनाने पर जोर

शिक्षा मंत्रालय द्वारा जारी बयान में कहा गया कि प्रधान ने इस दशक को भारत का टेकेड (भारतीय तकनीक का दशक) बनाने के साथ-साथ आत्मनिर्भर बनने के लिए अपने हर संसाधन को पूल करने के भारत के दृढ़ संकल्प को साझा किया। भारत का ऑस्ट्रेलिया के साथ अनुसंधान क्षेत्र में सहयोग को मजबूत करना सभी के लिए एक जीत है। प्रधान ने कहा कि भारत सभी स्तरों पर जिज्ञासा से प्रेरित अनुसंधान और नवाचार को विकसित करने के प्रयास कर रहा है। उन्होंने मेलबर्न में पढ़ रहे भारतीय छात्रों के साथ भी जीवंत बातचीत की और उनके अकादमिक अनुभवों के बारे में जानकर प्रसन्नता हुई। भारत को ज्ञान की महाशक्ति के रूप में स्थापित करने में सभी का योगदान आवश्यक है। 

आठ ऑस्ट्रेलियाई विश्वविद्यालयों के समूह

ऑस्ट्रेलिया-भारत अनुसंधान सहयोग को सफल बनाने के लिए शीर्ष आठ ऑस्ट्रेलियाई विश्वविद्यालयों (जीओ8) के समूह के अकादमिक नेताओं के साथ चर्चा की। प्रधान ने कहा कि भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच एक आशाजनक अनुसंधान साझेदारी है। उन्होंने अनुसंधान सहयोग को और तेज करने के साथ-साथ पारस्परिक और राष्ट्रीय प्राथमिकताओं को पूरा करने और वैश्विक चुनौतियों के लिए स्केलेबल समाधान प्रदान करने के लिए नए अवसरों को अपनाने के लिए आठ विश्वविद्यालयों के समूह का स्वागत भी किया। 

© 2021-22 Amar Ujala Limited
