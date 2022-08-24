Education Diplomacy: ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर अपने समकक्ष से मिले प्रधान, साझा अनुसंधान को देंगे बढ़ावा

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Education Diplomacy: केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान ने बुधवार को अपने ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के अंतिम दिन वहां के शिक्षा मंत्री और कौशल विकास मंत्रियों से मुलाकात की। इस दौरान प्रधान ने शीर्ष ऑस्ट्रेलियाई विश्वविद्यालयों के अकादमिक प्रतिनिधिमंडल के साथ परिचर्चा में भाग लिया और बाद में भारतीय मूल के छात्रों से भी मुलाकात की। दोनों देशों के शिक्षा एवं कौशल विकास मंत्रियों ने मुलाकात के दौरान भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच अनुसंधान साझेदारी को बढ़ावा देने पर सहमति जताई।
India🇮🇳 & 🇦🇺Australia relationship is always special. Bound by like-minded ethos of democracy & pluralism and fuelled by many complementarities.— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 24, 2022
Taking back lasting memories from #AmazingAustralia. Thank @ausgov, HE @JasonClareMP, HE @BOConnorMP for the gracious hospitality. pic.twitter.com/R1AqRCVwfq
Together with academic leaders of the top #Go8 Australian universities had meaningful discussions on building successful Australia-India research collaborations for opening new possibilities of progress and prosperity in our respective countries as well as for global welfare. pic.twitter.com/rwFwgRmH9W— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 24, 2022
सबसे विश्वसनीय Hindi News वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें शिक्षा समाचार आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।