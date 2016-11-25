Download App
SSC-CHSL की तैयारी का हिट फॉर्मूलाः जाने safalta.com पर

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 07:04 PM IST
Prepare For SSC-CHSL Exam Only On Safalta.com
SSC-CHSL, जिसे SSC (10+2) एग्जाम भी कहते हैं, जनवरी-फरवरी 2018 में आयोजित होना प्रस्तावित है। इस एग्जाम में हर वर्ष लाखों अभ्यर्थी हिस्सा लेते हैं, मगर कामयाबी उन्हीं को मिलती है, जिन्होंने सही रणनीति बनाकर तैयारी की होती है। इस बारे में हमने तमाम कोचिंग संस्थानों और शिक्षकों से संपर्क किया।
गाजियाबाद की गुरुकुल अकादमी के संचालक डॉ जितेंद्र सिंह बताते हैं कि इस एग्जाम में सफलता पाने के लिए विगत वर्षों में पूछे गए सवालों का नियमित अभ्यास बहुत जरूरी होता है। इसी तरह पिछले वर्ष इस एग्जाम में सफल रहे मेरठ के नितिन अग्रवाल का भी कहना है, ''पिछले वर्षों में पूछे गए सवालों के अभ्यास ने ही उन्हें कामयाबी दिलाई।''

इसी को ध्यान में रखते हुए safalta.com की एक्सपर्ट पैनल की टीम ने छात्रों के अभ्यासार्थ 30 प्रैक्टिस सेट तैयार किए हैं। इनमें पूर्व वर्षों में एसएससी सीएचएसएल की परीक्षा में पूछे गए सवालों को भी शामिल किया गया है। प्रत्येक प्रैक्टिस सेट में कुल 50 सवाल हैं।

ये सवाल तर्कशक्ति, गणित, सामान्य जागरूकता और अंग्रेजी भाषा के हैं। इस पैकेज में दिए गए कुल 1,500 सवालों के अभ्यास से अभ्यर्थी निश्चित तौर पर इस एग्जाम में सफलता पा सकेंगे। पैकेज खरीदने के लिए इस लिंक https://safalta.com/product/ssc-chsl-30-practice-set/ पर क्लिक करें। पैकेज का मूल्य केवल 199 रुपये है।
Get all Education News in Hindi related to careers and job vacancy news, exam results, exams notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Education and more Hindi News.

Browse By Tags

education career plus safalta.com

