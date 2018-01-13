Download App
NEET 2018: इस सप्ताह आएगा नोटिफिकेशन, जान लें ये जरूरी बातें

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजला Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 12:21 PM IST
NEET 2018 COMING WEEK EXAM DATE WILL BE DECLARED KNOW THE IMPORTANT POINTS
सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंड्री एजुकेशन (CBSE) आने वाले सप्ताह में NEET 2018 एग्जाम का नोटिफिकेशन जारी करेगा। आपको बता दें पिछले साल यह परीक्षा 7 मई को आयोजित की गई थी और इस साल भी उम्मीद है कि मई के पहले सप्ताह में ही परीक्षा का आयोजन किया जाएगा। देशभर के मेडिकल कॉलेजों में MBBS और BDS में एडमिशन के लिए 2016 में NEET को अनिवार्य किया गया था। सिर्फ AIIMS और JIPMER अपनी परीक्षाओं का आयोजन खुद करता है। बाकी मेडिकल कॉलेजों में NEET में प्राप्त स्कोर के आधार पर एडमिशन मिलता है। 

