Kerala SSLC Result 2018 : जारी हुआ रिजल्ट, यहां देखें अपना रिपोर्ट कार्ड

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 03 May 2018 10:47 AM IST
Kerala SSLC Result 2018
Kerala SSLC Result 2018
केरल परीक्षा भवन ने आज केरल 10वीं एसएसएलसी के नतीजे घोषित कर दिए हैं। छात्र-छात्राएं अपना रिजल्ट बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट keralaresults.nic.in पर जाकर देख सकते हैं। 
 आपको बता दें कि इस बार 4.41 लाख छात्रों ने परीक्षा दिया था। आमतौर पर बोर्ड मई के अंत में रिजल्ट घोषित किया करता था लेकिन पहली बार बोर्ड ने रिजल्ट जल्दी घोषित किए हैं। 

ऐसे चेक करें अपना रिजल्ट-
  • सबसे पहले बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट keralaresults.nic.in पर जाकर लॉगइन करें.
  • इसके बाद होम पेज पर मौजूद class 10th Results ऑप्शन को क्लिक करें।
  • फिर अपना रोल नंबर एंटर करें। 
  • आपका रिजल्ट आपके सामने होगा।

kerala sslc result 2018 kerala board result 2018

