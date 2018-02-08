अपना शहर चुनें

CBSE NEET 2018: नोटिफिकेशन जारी, ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू, परीक्षा की तारीख तय

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजला Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 07:30 PM IST
CBSE NEET 2018 notification released online registration till 9th march exam on 6th may
सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन (CBSE) ने थोड़ी देर पहले ही NEET 2018 परीक्षा का नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया है। नोटिफिकेशन के अनुसार कैंडिडेट्स अभी से लेकर 9 मार्च 2018 तक परीक्षा के लिए ऑनलाइन रेजिस्ट्रेशन कर सकते हैं। इसके अलावा कैंडिडेट्स परीक्षा शुल्क 10 मार्च 2018 तक जमा कर सकते हैं। आपको बता दें कि परीक्षा की फीस सामान्य अभ्यर्थियों के लिए 1400 रुपये है जबकि SC/ ST/ PH कैंडिडेट्स के लिए यह फीस 750 रुपये है। परीक्षा 6 मई 2018 को आयोजित की जाएगी। कैंडिडेट्स सीबीएसई की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट Cbseneet.nic.in पर जाकर ऑनलाइन रेजिस्ट्रेशन कर सकते हैं।
