CBSE Admit Card 2018: 10वीं और 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा के ए़डमिट कार्ड जारी, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजला Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 12:16 PM IST
CBSE Admit Card 2018 issued to class 10th and 12th board exam students
सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंड्री एजुकेशन (CBSE) ने 10वीं और 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा के एडमिट कार्ड जारी कर दिए हैं। बोर्ड ने रेगूलर और प्राइवेट, दोनों श्रेणी के छात्रों के एडमिट कार्ड जारी किए हैं। आपको बता दें कि रेगूलर छात्र अपना एडमिट कार्ड अपने स्कूल से प्राप्त कर सकेंगे। इसके अलावा परीक्षा से संबंधित सभी जरूरी जानकारी जैसे एग्जाम का शेड्यूल, परीक्षा केंद्र, परीक्षा का समय आदि एडमिट कार्ड पर ही उपलब्ध होगा। वहीं सीबीएसई ने अपनी आधिकारिक वेबसाइट www.cbse.nic.in पर भी एडमिट कार्ड जारी किए हैं। हालांकि रेगूलर छात्र वेबसाइट से एडटिमट कार्ड डाउनलोड नहीं कर सकते। उन्हें स्कूल से ही कार्ड मुहैया कराया जाएगा। वहीं प्राइवेट छात्र अपना एडमिड कार्ड खुद डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे। 
