Admission 2018: जामिया में दाखिले के लिए आवेदन शुरू, PhD थीसिस को ट्रैक करने के लिए पोर्टल लॉन्च

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 03:23 AM IST
जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया ने सत्र 2018-19 में सभी कोर्सेज में दाखिले के लिए प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। विश्वविद्यालय की अधिकारिक वेबसाइट www.jmi.ac.in के माध्यम से आवेदन किया जा सकता है। आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 7 मार्च है। वहीं, जामिया ने छात्रों की पीएचडी थीसिस की प्रगति को ट्रैक करने के लिए नई व्यवस्था भी शुरू की है। अब विवि के पीएचडी स्कॉलर और सुपरवाइजर थीसिस की प्रगति को ऑनलाइन ट्रैक कर सकेंगे। इसके लिए स्कॉलर को विश्वविद्यालय नहीं आना होगा। 

सभी कोर्स में 7 मार्च तक कर सकते हैं ऑनलाइन आवेदन

जामिया प्रशासन ने ऑनलाइन पीएचडी पोर्टल लॉन्च किया है। कुलपति प्रो. तलत अहमद ने शुक्रवार को पोर्टल की शुरुआत की। उन्होंने कहा कि इससे विश्वविद्यालय को डिजिटल और पेपरलेस बनाने का मिशन पूरा होगा। इससे न केवल पारदर्शिता आएगी बल्कि छात्रों के समय की भी बचत होगी। उन्होंने फैकल्टी डीन को विषयानुसार प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम आयोजित करने को कहा है जिससे कि पोर्टल का उपयोग करने में आसानी हो। 

पीएचडी छात्र के थीसिस जमा कराने के बाद परीक्षा विभाग की ओर से एक एक्टिवेशन कोड व पासवर्ड जारी किया जाएगा। इससे वह पोर्टल पर लॉग इन कर सकेंगे। लॉग इन के बाद स्कॉलर को पोर्टल पर फॉर्म व दस्तावेज अपलोड करने होंगे। 

इस प्रक्रिया के बाद छात्र व सुपरवाइजर थीसिस मूल्यांकन की स्थिति को चेक कर सकेंगे। साथ ही यह भी चेक किया जा सकेगा कि बाहरी परीक्षक ने विवि को रिपोर्ट भेजी है या नहीं। इस अवसर पर परीक्षा नियंत्रक डा. ए.ए.ए फैजी और सहायक परीक्षा नियंत्रक डॉ अहतेशामुल हक भी उपस्थित थे। 

