16648 सहायक अध्यापक भर्ती: दो अलग मेरिट बनाने के खिलाफ याचिका पर हाईकोर्ट ने मांगा जवाब

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 17 Apr 2018 04:20 AM IST
16648 assistant teacher recruitment: High Court responds petition against making two separate merit
हाईकोर्ट ने 16448 सहायक अध्यापक भर्ती के मामले में दो अलग मेरिट लिस्ट बनाने के मामले में बीएसए बस्ती से जवाब मांगा है। याची पुष्पा देवी की याचिका पर न्यायमूर्ति अश्विनी कुमार मिश्र सुनवाई कर रहे हैं। याची के अधिवक्ता ऋषभ कुमार का कहना है कि याची 16448 सहायक अध्यापक भर्ती के तहत डायट बस्ती में काउंसिलिंग के लिए उपस्थित हुई।
ओबीसी कटेगरी में उसकी मेरिट 57.85 है जबकि बस्ती में ओबीसी कटेगरी में 44.04 की मेरिट पर चयन किया गया। इसके बावजूद याची को बस्ती जिले की मेरिट में शामिल नहीं किया उसका नाम गैरजनपद की लिस्ट में शामिल कर दिया गया क्योंकि उसने स्थानीय डायट से प्रशिक्षण न लेकर दूसरे जिले के डायट से प्रशिक्षण लिया है।

अधिवक्ता का कहना है कि यह कार्य भेदभावपूर्ण और मनमाना है। कोर्ट ने 20 अप्रैल तक इस मामले में जानकारी उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया है। इसी प्रकार से 72825 सहायक अध्यापक भर्ती में मामले में बचे हुए 1536 पदों को भरने के लिए रमेश चंद्र 139 अन्य की याचिकाओं को कोर्ट ने पूर्व में दाखिल याचिकाओं से संबद्ध करते हुए छह सप्ताह में सरकार को जानकारी उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया है। इस मामले की सुनवाई 26 अप्रैल को होगी।   
