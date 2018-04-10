शहर चुनें

9वीं व 11वीं में कॉमन कंपार्टमेंट परीक्षा 20 अप्रैल से, शिक्षा निदेशालय ने जारी की तिथि

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 10 Apr 2018 05:08 AM IST
सरकारी व सहायता प्राप्त स्कूलों में 9वीं व 11वीं कक्षा के बच्चों के लिए कॉमन कंपार्टमेंट स्कूल एग्जामिनेशन (सीसीएसई) की शुरुआत 20 अप्रैल से होंगी। शिक्षा निदेशालय ने परीक्षाओं का शेड्यूल तैयार कर विषयवार तिथियां जारी कर दी हैं। परीक्षा का रिजल्ट 10 मई को घोषित किया जाएगा। 
स्कूल प्रमुखों को परीक्षाओं के सफल संचालन के लिए निर्देश जारी किए गए हैैं। लड़कियों व लड़कों के लिए अलग-अलग कमरों में परीक्षा की व्यवस्था करने के साथ-साथ सुरक्षा का भी ध्यान रखने को कहा गया है। परीक्षा के लिए समय का खास ध्यान देने की भी हिदायत स्कूलों को दी गई है।

निदेशालय की ओर से जारी परीक्षा तिथियों के अनुसार 20 अप्रैल को 9वीं की सोशल साइंस व 11वीं की राजनीति शास्त्र व फिजिक्स की परीक्षा होगी। जबकि, 23 अप्रैल को 9वीं की गणित व 11वीं की होम साइंस, 24 अप्रैल को 11वीं की अंग्रेजी कोर की, 26 अप्रैल को 9वीं की साइंस व 11वीं की भूगोल, 27 अप्रैल को 11वीं की संस्कृत कोर, 28 अप्रैल को 9वीं की अंग्रेजी, 11वीं की सोशियोलॉजी व इंजीनियरिंग ग्राफिक्स की परीक्षा होगी। इसी तरह से 1 मई को हिंदी व 11वीं की मैथमेटिक्स, 2 मई को 11वीं की बिजनेस स्टडी, इतिहास, बॉयोलॉजी, 3 मई को 9वीं की संस्कृत, पंजाबी, उर्दू, 11 वीं की केमिस्ट्री व एकाउंटेंसी, 4 मई को 11वीं की इकोनॉमिक्स, 5 मई को हिंदी इलेक्टिव व 7 मई को फिजिकल एजुकेशन की परीक्षा होगी। 
