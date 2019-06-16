शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   wather

अगले तीन-चार दिन गर्मी से मिल सकती है राहत

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 16 Jun 2019 01:57 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
तीन-चार दिन गर्मी से मिल सकती है राहत
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
नई दिल्ली। दिल्ली-एनसीआर में अगले तीन-चार दिन लोगों को गर्मी से राहत मिल सकती है। मौसम विभाग ने रविवार से मौसम परिवर्तन की उम्मीद जताई है। इस दौरान न केवल आंधी चलेगी बल्कि, हल्की बारिश होने की भी संभावना है। इससे अधिकतम तापमान तीन से चार डिग्री सेल्सियस तक लुढ़क सकता है। हालांकि, अभी दिल्ली वालों को मानसून की बारिश के लिए इंतजार करना होगा।
दिल्ली में शनिवार को अधिकतम तापमान 43.4 व न्यूनतम 27.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज हुआ। पालम केंद्र पर एक बार फिर पारे ने उछाल मारी। यहां तापमान 45.5 डिग्री और लोधी रोड पर 43.9, रिज में 45.2 और आयानगर में 44.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज हुआ। दिल्ली में 10 जून को सर्वाधिक तापमान 48 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था। इसके बाद बृहस्पतिवार को धूल भरी तेज आंधी चलने से तापमान में गिरावट हुई थी। शुक्रवार व शनिवार को एक बार फिर तापमान में बढ़ोतरी हुई। मौसम विभाग ने रविवार को धूल भरी आंधी और हल्की बारिश की संभावना जताई है। तापमान 40 डिग्री रहने का अनुमान है। 20 जून तक ऐसा ही मौसम बने रहने की संभावना है। कहा जा रहा है कि जुलाई के पहले सप्ताह में मानसून दिल्ली में दस्तक दे सकता है। तब तक गमी, धूप से लोगों को ज्यादा राहत मिलने की उम्मीद नहीं है।

Recommended

टिकट दलाली पर रेलवे का बड़ा ऑपरेशन
India News

दलालों पर रेलवे का 'ऑपरेशन थंडर': 387 गिरफ्तार, 50 हजार लोगों के टिकट रद्द

15 जून 2019

शनि के चमत्कारी उपाय
Astrology

जानें शनिवार को किन 10 चीजों को घर लाने से शनिदेव हो जाते हैं नाराज

15 जून 2019

Aadhaar
Tech Diary

सिम कार्ड या बैंक खाते के लिए आधार नंबर जरूरी नहीं, जबरदस्ती मांगने पर 10 हजार रुपये तक का जुर्माना

15 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
woman dead body found in ramnagar Canal uttarakhand
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः नहर में उतरता दिखा महिला का शव, बाहर निकाला तो दिखे हैवानियत के निशान, तस्वीरें

15 जून 2019

Bollywood

ऋषि कपूर हुए ट्रोल और 200 करोड़ के पास भारत की कमाई सहित ये मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

15 जून 2019

Rishi Kapoor
दिशा पाटनी
amitabh bachchan
raveena tandon
Bollywood

ऋषि कपूर हुए ट्रोल और 200 करोड़ के पास भारत की कमाई सहित ये मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

15 जून 2019

अभिषेक बनर्जी के दिल्ली वाले घर में हत्या
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः ममता बनर्जी के भतीजे सांसद अभिषेक के घर में हुई हत्या का खुला राज, पुलिस भी हैरान

15 जून 2019

बात करें इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से और पाइये अपनी समस्या का समाधान |
Astrology

बात करें इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से और पाइये अपनी समस्या का समाधान |
विज्ञापन
other
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Billionaire Daughters
Bollywood

Father's Day: ये हैं अरबपति बिजनेसमैन की गुणवान बेटियां, पिता के नक्शे कदम पर चल कमा रहीं नाम

13 जून 2019

हरभजन सिंह और मोहम्मद यूसुफ
Cricket News

हाथों में 'छुरी-कांटा' लेकर यूसुफ से भिड़ गए थे भज्जी, 2003 विश्व कप में हुई थी लड़ाई

16 जून 2019

Aadhaar
Tech Diary

सिम कार्ड या बैंक खाते के लिए आधार नंबर जरूरी नहीं, जबरदस्ती मांगने पर 10 हजार रुपये तक का जुर्माना

15 जून 2019

टिकट दलाली पर रेलवे का बड़ा ऑपरेशन
India News

दलालों पर रेलवे का 'ऑपरेशन थंडर': 387 गिरफ्तार, 50 हजार लोगों के टिकट रद्द

15 जून 2019

अमित शाह
India News

सदस्यता अभियान में ‘कमजोर राज्य-कमजोर बूथ’ पर होगी भाजपा की नजर

15 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
रोहतक पीजीआई में प्रदर्शन करते रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर्स
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः छुट्टी नहीं मिलने पर पीजी अंतिम वर्ष के डॉक्टर ने की आत्महत्या, बाल रोग एचओडी निलंबित

15 जून 2019

DDA prepared a special housing scheme for SC and ST
Delhi NCR

एससी-एसटी के लिए डीडीए की विशेष स्कीम, मिलेंगे 500 फ्लैट

15 जून 2019

delhi high court
Delhi NCR

नाबालिग के गर्भपात पर एम्स को मेडिकल बोर्ड बनाने का निर्देश

15 जून 2019

rain in delhi ncr
Delhi NCR

खतरा : मानसून में फिर डूब सकती है दिल्ली

15 जून 2019

अभिषेक बनर्जी के दिल्ली वाले घर में हत्या
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः ममता बनर्जी के भतीजे सांसद अभिषेक के घर में हुई हत्या का खुला राज, पुलिस भी हैरान

15 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

दिल्ली में डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल
Delhi NCR

अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल पर जा सकते हैं एम्स के डॉक्टर, केंद्र सरकार को दिया 48 घंटे का अल्टीमेटम

एम्स और सफदरजंग के डॉक्टरों ने अब केंद्र सरकार को अगले 48 घंटे का अल्टीमेटम देते हुए कहा है कि अगर उनकी सुरक्षा से जुड़े कानून को लागू करने की दिशा में ठोस कदम नहीं उठाए गए, तो सोमवार से वे अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल पर चले जाएंगे।

16 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

चिकन करी खत्म होने पर शख्स ने रेस्तरां में चलाई गोलियां, टेबल के नीचे छुपकर लोगों ने बचाई जान

16 जून 2019

डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल की वजह से मरीज परेशान
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल से मरीज परेशान, 500 से ज्यादा ऑपरेशन पड़े टालने

16 जून 2019

भीषण गर्मी में पानी के फुव्वारों का लुफ्त उठाती लड़कियां
Delhi NCR

तीन-चार दिन गर्मी से मिल सकती है राहत, रविवार से मौसम बदलेगा, आंधी और हल्की बारिश की संभावना

16 जून 2019

विजय गोयल
Delhi NCR

बिजली बिल के फिक्स चार्ज को लेकर भाजपा ने आप पर साधा निशाना, गोयल बोले- केजरीवाल बना रहे मूर्ख

16 जून 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

नीति आयोग की बैठक में गूंजा पूर्ण राज्य मामला, बैठक में मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल ने पक्ष में दीं दलीलें

16 जून 2019

auto
Delhi NCR

ऑटो यूनियन ने दी चुनाव में आप के बहिष्कार की चेतावनी, किराया न बढ़ने के लिए सरकार जिम्मेदार

16 जून 2019

manoj tiwari
Delhi NCR

मेट्रो को राजनीति की भेंट चढ़ाना चाहते हैं केजरीवाल : मनोज तिवारी

16 जून 2019

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में गर्मी ने दिखाए तेवर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली वालों को प्रचंड गर्मी से कल मिल सकती है राहत, धूल भरी आंधी के साथ बारिश की संभावना

15 जून 2019

अमित कोचर की हत्या(फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः विकासपुरी में हुई प्रॉपर्टी डीलर की हत्या की गुत्थी सुलझी, गिरफ्तार नाबालिग ने बताई वजह

15 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

मेट्रो में महिलाओं को मुफ्त सफर कराने के मुद्दे पर दिल्ली सरकार और मेट्रो मैन ई श्रीधरन आमने-सामने

मेट्रो में महिलाओं को मुफ्त सफर कराने के मुद्दे पर दिल्ली सरकार की योजना को ई श्रीधरन ने झटका दे दिया है। उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को चिट्ठी भी लिखी है। इस चिट्ठी के जवाब में दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने अपना पक्ष रखा है।

15 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:55

संध्या और अंगद की शादी से खत्म हो जाएंगी मुसीबतें, देखिए ‘कवच 2’ की ऑन लोकेशन रिपोर्ट

15 जून 2019

कैट फिल्टर 0:54

फेसबुक लाइव में पाकिस्तानी मंत्रियों की फजीहत, कैट फिल्टर ने बना दिया 'बिल्ली'

15 जून 2019

ममता बनर्जी 2:09

पश्चिम बंगाल हिंसा मामले में डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल जारी, ममता बनर्जी को दिया 48 घंटे का अल्टीमेटम

15 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:10

Ind vs Pak Match : ये रिकॉर्ड बताते हैं जीत किसकी होगी

15 जून 2019

Related

monty chaddha case
Delhi

मोंटी की जमानत पर सुनवाई अब सोमवार को

16 जून 2019

IIT and NIT counsiling today window open
Delhi

आईआईटी और एनआईटी में ज्वाइंट काउंसलिंग विंडो आज से ओपन

16 जून 2019

Auto Union warns of boycott of elections
Delhi

ऑटो यूनियन ने दी चुनाव में आप के बहिष्कार की चेतावनी

16 जून 2019

AAYUSH pg digree program admission 's today last day
Delhi

आयुष पीजी डिग्री प्रोग्राम में दाखिले का आज अंतिम मौका

16 जून 2019

CS student murder
Delhi

सीए के छात्र की फिरौती के लिए अगवा कर हत्या

16 जून 2019

st. stephens's sports quote admission schedule cancled
Delhi

स्पोट्र्स कोटे के दाखिले का शेड्यूल हुआ रद

16 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.