Delhi : तहसीन पूनावाला की कार उठा ले गई पुलिस, अधिकारी से हुई तू-तू मैं-मैं; लगाया स्क्रैप कमीशन का आरोप

बिग बॉस फेम तहसीन पूनावाला की गाड़ी को पुलिस के द्वारा घर से उठा ले जाने का मामला सामने आया है। पूनावाला ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर वीडियो शेयर किया है। एक वीडियो में क्रैन से गाड़ी खींच कर ले जा रहे हैं तो वहीं दूसरे वीडियो में पूनावाला पुलिस अधिकारी से जवाब मांग रहे हैं और स्क्रैप कमीशन का आरोप लगा रहे हैं।
This is how the car in which CINDY died & was in my parking INSIDE my gated colony was smashed and taken! When I stopped the tow truck on the road (my car was in my colony )and saw the car, my heart broke ! Is this not stealing ? @DelhiPolice @CPDelhi @CMODelhi @ArvindKejriwal https://t.co/e86grSgPFu pic.twitter.com/iLZ8ZDuVkV— Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) July 4, 2023
This was the transportation officer roaming with the scrapper, who entered a gated colony and smashed my car windows and towed it. The reason they smash the car is so that -the guy is forced to scrap the car & the scrapper makes money ! See the video pic.twitter.com/5lIivczxuh— Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) July 4, 2023
