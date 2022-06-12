Delhi News: दिल्ली के बवाना इलाके में बड़ा हादसा, कूड़ा बीनने वाले दो लोगों की सीवर में दम घुटने से मौत

बवाना औद्योगिक क्षेत्र के सेक्टर 1 में सीवर में दम घुटने की वजह से कूड़ा बीनने वाले दो लोगों की मौत हो गई। पुलिस के मुताबिक, उन्हें सूचना मिली थी कि दो व्यक्तियों ने सीवर में प्रवेश किया। काफी वक्त बीत जाने के बाद भी वे बाहर नहीं आये, उनकी मौत हो चुकी है।

A PCR call was received at PS Bawana y'day, June 11 that two persons who have entered into sewer have not come out and are dead. On reaching spot, it was found out that they were rag pickers and entered the sewer in the DSIIDC industrial area Sec 1: Delhi Police