दिल्ली: रोहिणी स्थित ब्रह्म शक्ति अस्पताल के आईसीयू में लगी आग, एक मरीज की मौत की आशंका

राजधानी दिल्ली के रोहिणी इलाके में स्थित ब्रह्म शक्ति अस्पताल के आईसीयू वार्ड में शनिवार सुबह आग लग गई। इससे अस्पताल में अफरा तफरी मच गई। सूचना मिलते ही दमकल की 9 गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंचीं और आग को नियंत्रित करने में जुट गईं। सभी मरीजों को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाल लिया गया लेकिन वेंटिलेशन पर भर्ती एक मरीज को नहीं बचाया जा सका। आशंका जताई जा रही है कि उसकी मौत हो गई है। दिल्ली फायर सर्विस के निदेशक अतुल गर्ग ने बताया कि फिलहाल स्थिति पूरी तरह नियंत्रण में है।
Delhi | A fire broke out at 3rd (ICU ward) of Brahm Shakti Hospital in Rohini. 9 fire tenders were rushed. All have been safely rescued except 1 patient who was on the ventilator & is suspected to have died. Fire has been completely doused: Atul Garg, Director, Delhi fire service pic.twitter.com/M1aqCijqIj— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.