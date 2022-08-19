कारगिल: पर्वतारोही के फंसे होने की सूचना पर वायुसेना ने संभाला मोर्चा, बचाव अभियान जारी

कारगिल में एक पर्वतारोही के फंसे होने की सूचना है। भारतीय वायुसेना ने उसे सुरक्षित निकालने के लिए मोर्चा संभाला है। इसके लिए हेलीकॉप्टर की मदद ली जा रही है। ऑपरेशन जारी है, भौगोलिक जटिलताओं के कारण ऑपरेशन में देरी हो रही है। बताया जा रहा है कि पर्वतारोही इटली का नागरिक है।
Indian Air Force has deployed its Cheetal helicopter to rescue an Italian mountaineer stranded on a mountain top in the Kargil sector. The operations are in progress and all required assets have been deployed. The operations may take some time due to the terrain: IAF Sources— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.