दिल्ली: हिंडन नाले में मिट्टी के घड़े में मिला हैंड ग्रेनेड, एनएसजी की टीम ने किया डिफ्यूज

राजधानी दिल्ली मयूर विहार पुलिस स्टेशन के तहत आने वाले यमुना खादर इलाके में शनिवार को एक हैंड ग्रेनेड मिलने की सूचना है। दिल्ली पुलिस ने बताया कि शनिवार रात करीब 8:15 बजे डीएनडी फ्लाईओवर के नीचे हिंडन नाले में एक ग्रेनेड मिला था। इसे एनएसजी की टीम ने बरामद कर डिफ्यूज कर दिया था।

On June 11 at about 8.15 PM a grenade was found submerged in water in Hindon canal under DND flyover in Mayur Vihar PS area. Grenade was found in a earthern pot by divers who keep scouting the river bed for coins. FIR registered under Explosives Substance Act: Delhi Police