Delhi: विशेष सचिव राजशेखर ने की शिकायत, IAS उदित प्रकाश के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज; जानें मामला

दिल्ली सरकार और उपराज्यपाल के बीच चल रहे विवाद में अब नौकरशाही की एंट्री हो चुकी है। आईएएस अधिकारी उदित प्रकाश राय मुसीबत में फंस गए हैं। आईएएस अधिकारी ने एनुअल परफार्मेंस असेसमेंट रिपोर्ट को सबसे बेहतर दिखाने के लिए फर्जी साइन किए, जिसके बाद अब पुलिस पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज किया है। इससे पहले गृह मंत्रालय को एक पत्र भेजा गया। दिल्ली सरकार के सतर्कता विभाग ने फर्जी साइन पाए थे।
Delhi | FIR registered at IP Estate Police Station, on a complaint by Delhi Govt Special Secretary YVVJ Rajasekhar. FIR states that IAS officer (AGMUT 2007) Udit Prakash Rai "committed/made forgery in PARS (Performance Appraisal Report Rules) by recording manual entries and…— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2023
