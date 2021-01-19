किसान आंदोलनः आज नहीं कल होगी अन्नदाताओं और सरकार की बैठक, दिन में किसानों से मिलेगी दिल्ली पुलिस

सार कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में दिल्ली की सीमा पर बैठे किसानों का आंदोलन 55वें दिन में प्रवेश कर चुका है। इस बीच आज अन्नदाताओं और सरकार के बीच जो 10वें दौर की वार्ता होने वाली थी वह अब कल होगी। वहीं आज सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा गठित कमेटी की पहली बैठक है। खबर है कि आज दिल्ली पुलिस भी किसानों से मिलकर ट्रैक्टर रैली के विषय में चर्चा करेगी। वहीं राहुल गांधी भी आज किसान आंदोलन को लेकर एक प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करने वाले हैं, जिसमें वह एक बुकलेट भी जारी करेंगे। किसान आंदोलन के चलते बीते कई दिनों से दिल्ली के जो रास्ते बंद हैं वह आज भी बंद रहेंगे। पढ़ें दिनभर के अपडेट्स...

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to hold a press conference today at the party headquarters in Delhi, and release a booklet over the three #FarmLaws of Central Government.



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/0Od0JHVu4x