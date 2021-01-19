शहर चुनें
किसान आंदोलनः आज नहीं कल होगी अन्नदाताओं और सरकार की बैठक, दिन में किसानों से मिलेगी दिल्ली पुलिस

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 19 Jan 2021 11:12 AM IST
किसान आंदोलन
किसान आंदोलन - फोटो : अमर उजाला

कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में दिल्ली की सीमा पर बैठे किसानों का आंदोलन 55वें दिन में प्रवेश कर चुका है। इस बीच आज अन्नदाताओं और सरकार के बीच जो 10वें दौर की वार्ता होने वाली थी वह अब कल होगी। वहीं आज सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा गठित कमेटी की पहली बैठक है। खबर है कि आज दिल्ली पुलिस भी किसानों से मिलकर ट्रैक्टर रैली के विषय में चर्चा करेगी। वहीं राहुल गांधी भी आज किसान आंदोलन को लेकर एक प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करने वाले हैं, जिसमें वह एक बुकलेट भी जारी करेंगे। किसान आंदोलन के चलते बीते कई दिनों से दिल्ली के जो रास्ते बंद हैं वह आज भी बंद रहेंगे। पढ़ें दिनभर के अपडेट्स...

आज नहीं कल होगी किसान सरकार वार्ता
किसान नेताओं और सरकार के बीच दसवें दौर की जो वार्ता मंगलवार को होने वाली थी वह अब 20 जनवरी को होगी।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा गठित कमेटी की आज पहली बैठक
सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा कृषि कानूनों की समीक्षा के लिए बनी समिति की पहली बैठक आज होगी।

राहुल गांधी आज करेंगे प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस
कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी का किसानों के मुद्दे पर प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करेंगे। इस दौरान वह एक बुकलेट भी जारी करेंगे।
सिंघु बॉर्डर पर जारी है आंदोलन
किसान आंदोलन 55वें दिन में प्रवेश कर चुका है। सिंघु बॉर्डर पर आज भी किसानों का विरोध-प्रदर्शन जारी है। 
गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर भी जारी है प्रदर्शन
किसानों का गाज़ीपुर बॉर्डर(दिल्ली-यूपी) पर कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन का आज 53वां दिन है। केंद्र सरकार और किसानों के बीच कल 10वें दौर की वार्ता होगी।
 

