दिल्ली में कोरोना: रविवार को सामने आए 399 नए मामले, 602 मरीज हुए स्वस्थ, 12 की मौत

Delhi reports 399 new #COVID19 cases, 602 recoveries and 12 deaths.— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2021
Total cases 6,30,200
Total recoveries 6,16,054
Death toll 10,678
Active cases 3468 pic.twitter.com/dRCG6cDQnY
