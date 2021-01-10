शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi reports 399 corona cases while 602 recovers and 12 dies

दिल्ली में कोरोना: रविवार को सामने आए 399 नए मामले, 602 मरीज हुए स्वस्थ, 12 की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 10 Jan 2021 05:50 PM IST
कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : PTI

राजधानी दिल्ली में रविवार को कोरोना संक्रमण के 399 नए मामले सामने आए। वहीं, 602 मरीज ठीक होकर घर लौट गए, जबकि 12 लोगों की मौत हो गई। स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा जारी ताजा बुलेटिन के मुताबिक दिल्ली में अब कोरोना के कुल मरीजों की संख्या 630200 हो गई है।
अब तक कुल 616054 मरीज स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं, जबकि 10678 लोगों की कोरोना संक्रमण से मौत हो गई है। फिलहाल दिल्ली में कोरोना वायरस के 3468 सक्रिय मामले हैं।


city & states delhi coronavirus in delhi

