Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi Police arrested woman from Bihar of black marketing of oxygen cylinders and Remdesivir injections 

कालाबाजारी: दिल्ली पुलिस ने बिहार से महिला को किया गिरफ्तार, परिजनों के खाते में करोड़ों रुपये किए ट्रांसफर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: सुशील कुमार कुमार Updated Sun, 30 May 2021 07:21 PM IST

सार

साइबर सेल के सब इंस्पेक्टर कर्मबीर के मुताबिक, महिला ऑक्सीजन सिलिंडर और रेमडेसिविर इंजेक्शन की कालाबाजारी करती थी। उसके खाते में लगभग 90 लाख रुपये हैं।
arrest
arrest - फोटो : istock
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

दिल्ली पुलिस को ऑक्सीजन सिलिंडर और रेमडेसिविर इंजेक्शन की कालाबाजारी के मामले में बड़ी सफलता मिली है। बिहार के भागलपुर जिले से एक महिला को कालाबाजारी के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया है। 
साइबर सेल के सब इंस्पेक्टर कर्मबीर के मुताबिक, महिला ऑक्सीजन सिलिंडर और रेमडेसिविर इंजेक्शन की कालाबाजारी करती थी। उसके खाते में लगभग 90 लाख रुपये हैं और करोड़ों रुपये उसके परिजनों के खाते में ट्रांसफर किए गए हैं। 

city & states delhi delhi police oxygen cylinder
