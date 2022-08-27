Delhi News :  दिल्ली पुलिस ने नहीं  दी मुनव्वर फारुकी को शो करने की अनुमति, जताई यह आशंका

Licensing unit of Delhi police rejects permission to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui to perform his show scheduled for August 28th in Delhi
This comes after the central district police wrote a report to the unit stating that "the show will affect communal harmony in the area." pic.twitter.com/tMPvvb6C2T — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2022
