Delhi News : जामिया यूनिवर्सिटी में छात्रों के दो गुटों में झड़प, छात्र घायल, रंजिश में चलाई गोली

जामिया यूनिवर्सिटी में छात्रों के दो गुट आपस में भिड़ गए। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार पुलिस को बीती रात 9 बजे के आसपास सूचना मिली थी। इस झड़प में एक छात्र जख्मी हो गया। उसे अस्पताल में दाखिल कराया गया। बताया गया कि घायल छात्र को देखने गए उसके साथी पर दूसरे गुट के छात्र ने फायर किया। पुलिस मामले की पड़ताल कर रही है।
At 08:51 pm, a PCR call was received at PS- Jamia Nagar regarding a quarrel at Jamia Millia Islamia University. It was found that fight had ensued b/w two groups. In the incident, one student sustained an injury on head & was admitted to Holy Family Hospital: Delhi Police (1/2)— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022
