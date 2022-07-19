Arvind Kejriwal: 21 जुलाई को सूरत और गुजरात जाएंगे केजरीवाल, कर सकते हैं बड़ी घोषणा

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री और आम आदमी पार्टी के संयोजक अरविंद केजरीवाल 21 जुलाई को सूरत और गुजरात के दौरे पर रहेंगे। वहां गुजरात के लोगों के लिए पार्टी के ओर से बड़ी घोषणा कर सकते हैं।

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Surat, Gujarat on July 21st. He will announce the first guarantee of the party for the people of Gujarat that day.