Delhi : करोल बाग के कपड़ा गोदाम में लगी आग को दमकल ने किया काबू,15 गाड़ियां मौके पर

करोल बाग में एक कपड़ा गोदाम में लगी आग को दमकल विभाग ने काबू कर लिया है। जानकारी के अनुसार इस समय दमकल की 15 गाड़ियां मौके पर हैं। अग्निशमन अधिकारी वेद पाल ने बताया कि इस हादसे में अब तक किसी की जान नहीं गई है।

#WATCH | Delhi: A Fire broke out in a garment warehouse in the Karol Bagh area