Delhi : राजधानी में कैश कलेक्शन एजेंट की गोली मारकर हत्या, छानबीन में जुटी पुलिस

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Delhi | A cash collection agent shot dead during a loot in GTB Enclave Police Station area of Shahdara district. As per preliminary investigation, the agent was carrying around Rs 1 Lakh when miscreants tried to loot the money and shot him. The total cash amount is being verified…— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed