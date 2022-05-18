Murder In Delhi : दरियागंज में रात को गोली मारकर हत्या, पड़ताल में जुटी पुलिस 

मध्य दिल्ली के दरियागंज इलाके में एक व्यक्ति की गोली मारकर हत्याकर दी गई। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार घटना मंगलवार रात 11 बजे के आसपास की बताई जा रही है। दिल्ली पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
A man was shot dead in Central Delhi's Daryaganj area at around 11pm on May 17. Currently, the police are investigating the incident: Delhi Police— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022
