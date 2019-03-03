शहर चुनें

आचार संहिता से पहले त्रिवेंद्र कैबिनेट की बैठक आज, अहम फैसलों पर लग सकती है मुहर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Sun, 03 Mar 2019 10:18 AM IST
Trivendra Singh Rawat
Trivendra Singh Rawat
ख़बर सुनें
त्रिवेंद्र कैबिनेट की अहम बैठक रविवार को बुलाई गई है। लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए आचार संहिता लागू होने से पहले त्रिवेंद्र कैबिनेट की यह आखिरी बैठक मानी जा रही है। 
चुनाव नजदीक देखकर सरकार इस बैठक में अहम फैसले कर सकती है। बैठक साढे़ पांच से सीएम आवास पर आयोजित की जाएगी।

uttarakhad cabinet meeting uttarakhad cabinet uttarakhand government lok sabha elections
