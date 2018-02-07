अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Tourists hit at Nainital

ऐसे तो चल गया पर्यटन कारोबार, हैदराबाद से आए पर्यटकों से मारपीट

न्यूज डेस्क, नैनीताल, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 04:07 PM IST
Tourists hit at Nainital
nainital, tourists, police - फोटो : file photo
अत‌िथ‌ि देवो भवः के संदेश के बीच नैनीताल में अत‌िथ‌ियों यानी हैदराबाद से आए सैलान‌ियों को बुरी तरह से धुन द‌िया गया। मामला जब पुल‌िस तक पहुंचा तो उसने आरोप‌ियों पर कार्रवाई नहीं की, उलटे उसका रौब सैलान‌ियों पर गाल‌िब हुआ। वे ग‌िड़िगिड़ाते रहे, लेक‌िन उनकी पुलिस ने एक न सुनी।  
गत मंगलवार को हैदराबाद से आए चार सैलानी  अभिलाष, प्रशांत, चंदर और सतीश नैनीताल के एक होटल में ठहरे थे। उनका आरोप है क‌ि होटल कर्म‌ियों ने उनके साथ जमकर मारपीट की। अपनी यह श‌िकायत लेकर जब वह रोते-बिलखते तल्लीताल चौकी पहुंचे तो पुल‌िस ने उनकी एक न सुनी। इसके बजाय होटल कर्म‌ियों के कहने पर पुल‌िस ने उन्हीं का चालान कर द‌िया। उनका आरोप है क‌ि पुलिस ने होटल जाकर सीसीटीवी फुटेज तक देखना मुनासिब नहीं समझा।
मंगलवार शाम लगभग आठ बजे चार पर्यटकों के साथ एक होटल के कर्मचारियों ने मारपीट कर दी। रोते हुए पर्यटक तल्लीताल चौकी पहुंचे। यहां सुनवाई नहीं हुई तो रोडवेज बस अड्डे पर बैठ कर रोने लगे। बाद में दोबारा चौकी पहुंच कर अपनी व्यथा बताई। पर्यटक बताया कि बिना किसी कारण के उनकी पिटाई की गई। वे होटल संचालकों पर कार्रवाई के लिए पुलिस के सामने गिड़गिड़ाते रहे, लेकिन पुलिस ने उल्टा उनके साथ ही अभद्रता कर दी। उन्होंने बताया कि अब वह टूट चुके हैं।  उधर, होटल संचालक का आरोप है कि युवक शराब के नशे में एक महिला के कमरे में जाने का प्रयास कर रहे थे। उन्होंने कोई मारपीट नहीं की है। युवक शराब के नशे में गिर कर घायल हुए होंगे। तल्लीताल थाना पुलिस ने युवकों का चालान कर दिया।
एसएसपी जन्मेजय खंडूड़ी ने मामले में कार्रवाई की बात कही है।

 
nainital hyderabad tourists police hits hotel employees

