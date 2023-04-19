Chardham yatra 2023: बदरीनाथ में मास्टर प्लान के तहत तेजी से हो रहे काम, 27 को खुलेंगे कपाट

27 अप्रैल को बदरीनाथ धाम के कपाट खुलने जा रहे हैं। ऐसे में धाम में यात्रा की तैयारियां जोरों पर हैं। बीकेटीसी के उपाध्यक्ष किशोर पवार ने बताया कि मास्टर प्लान के अनुसार धाम में कुछ धर्मशालाएं और होटल तोड़े गए हैं, लेकिन तीर्थयात्रियों को ठहरने में कोई समस्या नहीं होगी, क्योंकि अन्य होटलों और धर्मशालाओं का निर्माण हो चुका है।

Uttarakhand | Preparations for Badrinath Yatra are in full swing as the doors of Lord Badrinath Dham are to be opened on 27th April