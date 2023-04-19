Chardham yatra 2023: बदरीनाथ में मास्टर प्लान के तहत तेजी से हो रहे काम, 27 को खुलेंगे कपाट

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
27 अप्रैल को बदरीनाथ धाम के कपाट खुलने जा रहे हैं। ऐसे में धाम में यात्रा की तैयारियां जोरों पर हैं। बीकेटीसी के उपाध्यक्ष किशोर पवार ने बताया कि मास्टर प्लान के अनुसार धाम में कुछ धर्मशालाएं और होटल तोड़े गए हैं, लेकिन तीर्थयात्रियों को ठहरने में कोई समस्या नहीं होगी, क्योंकि अन्य होटलों और धर्मशालाओं का निर्माण हो चुका है।
Uttarakhand | Preparations for Badrinath Yatra are in full swing as the doors of Lord Badrinath Dham are to be opened on 27th April
According to the masterplan, some dharamshalas and hotels in Dham have been demolished but there will be no problem for the pilgrims to stay as… pic.twitter.com/E728Ymn0jL — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 19, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed