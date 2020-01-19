शहर चुनें

उत्तराखंडः बद्रीनाथ हाईवे पर नदी में गिरी कार, दो लोग लापता, एक अस्पताल में भर्ती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Sun, 19 Jan 2020 05:24 PM IST
नदी में गिरी कार
नदी में गिरी कार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड के बद्रीनाथ राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर रविवार को एक कार धारा देवी के पास नदी में जा गिरी। जानकारी के मुताबिक कार में तीन लोग सवार थे, जिनमें से 16 साल की लड़की मिल गई है लेकिन बाकी दो लोग लापता हैं। 
कार सवार लोगों की पहचान देवेंद्र सिंह (52), दिव्यांशी (16) और प्रवीन कुमार (28) के तौर पर हुई है। घायल लड़की को इलाज के लिए बेस अस्पताल श्रीकोट में भर्ती कराया गया है और अन्य लोगों की तलाश के लिए रेस्क्यू चल रहा है। 
car falls in river badrinath highway
Haj Yatra 2020: uttarakhand 1051 Pilgrims selected in Lottery
Dehradun

हज यात्रा 2020: कुर्रा अंदाजी से उत्तराखंड में 1051 यात्रियों का चयन

उत्तराखंड हज कमेटी की ओर से शनिवार को सुभाष रोड स्थित एक वेडिंग प्वाइंट में कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें कुर्रा अंदाजी (लॉटरी) के माध्यम से हज यात्रा के लिए आवेदनों का चयन किया गया।

19 जनवरी 2020

uttarakhand Missing Indian Army Soldier request to president of india
Dehradun

राजनाथ सिंह से मिले सीएम त्रिवेंद्र, लापता जवान की वापसी के प्रयास तेज करने का किया अनुरोध

18 जनवरी 2020

लोगों की लग गई भीड़
Dehradun

हरिद्वारः जंगल से कचहरी परिसर में आया बारहसिंगा, देखने वालों की लगी भीड़

18 जनवरी 2020

तीन शावक दिखे
Dehradun

हल्द्वानी: गांव के बीचों बीच मिले गुलदार की तीन शावक, मचा हड़कंप

18 जनवरी 2020

भारतीय सेना के पूर्व लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल अमरजीत सिंह भल्ला का अंतिम संस्कार सैन्य सम्मान के साथ किया जाएगा
Dehradun

पूर्व लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल भल्ला की अंतिम विदाई, सैनिक सम्मान के साथ हुआ अंतिम संस्कार

18 जनवरी 2020

पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया
Dehradun

रुड़कीः मेडिकल स्टोर की आड़ में भ्रूण लिंग परीक्षण का भंडाफोड़, दो युवक धरे

18 जनवरी 2020

मीनाक्षी सुंदरम
Dehradun

अब देहरादून से नहीं संचालित होगा भरसार विश्वविद्यालय, कैंपस बंद

18 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड : उत्तरकाशी के जखोल में नहीं बनेगा हेलीपैड, सुनकंडी में देखी जमीन

18 जनवरी 2020

Delhi Youth Mortgage and beaten in rishikesh
Dehradun

ऋषिकेश: उधारी के पैसे मांगने पर दिल्ली के युवक को बंधक बनाकर पीटा, मुकदमा दर्ज

17 जनवरी 2020

Institute Owner Arrested for Uttarakhand scholarship scam in haridwar
Dehradun

छात्रवृत्ति घोटाला: आरोपी इंस्टीट्यूट संचालक गिरफ्तार, 15 लाख हड़पने का आरोप

17 जनवरी 2020

