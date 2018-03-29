शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Steve Smith says there was a failure of leadership of my leadership

VIDEO: पहली बार मीडिया के सामने आए स्टीव स्मिथ, फूट-फूटकर रोए और मांगी माफी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 29 Mar 2018 03:29 PM IST
Steve Smith
Steve Smith
बॉल टेंपरिंग के मामले में दोषी पाए गए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ी स्टीव स्मिथ सिडनी में पहली बार मीडिया के सामने आए। इस दौरान अपनी गलती को स्वीकार करते हुए स्मिथ ने कहा, 'मैं इस पूरे विवाद के लिए शर्मिंदा हूं और इस पूरे प्रकरण की जिम्मेदारी लेता हूं।' इतना कहते ही स्टीव स्मिथ अपने भावनाओं पर काबू न रख सके और मीडिया के सामने ही फूट-फूट कर रोने लगे।
बता दें कि डेविड वॉर्नर, स्टीव स्मिथ और कैमरन बैनक्रॉफ्ट आज दोपहर ही सिडनी एयरपोर्ट पहुंच थे। इसके बाद वह सीधे लोकल मीडिया से मिले और अपनी गलती को सबके सामने स्वीकार किया। इस प्रकरण के बारे में मीडिया को बताते हुए स्टीव स्मिथ ने फैंस से माफी भी मांगी।

 

RELATED

आगे पढ़ें

steve smith david warner cricket australia sports news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

विजय माल्या
Bollywood

तीसरी शादी करने जा रहे विजय माल्या, यूजर बोले- 'यहां एक बार नसीब नहीं, ये घोड़ी पर घूम रहा है तबसे'

29 मार्च 2018

Rani and Kapil
Television

तो इस वजह से कपिल शर्मा ने रानी का शूट किया था कैंसिल, करीबी दोस्त ने बता दी पूरी सच्चाई

29 मार्च 2018

IPL 11
Bollywood

इस बार खास होगी IPL-11 की ओपनिंग सेरेमनी, ये 4 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स देंगे 'टन टनाटन' परफॉर्मेंस

29 मार्च 2018

Baaghi 2‬
Bollywood

अक्षय-अजय नहीं दे पाए टक्कर लेकिन 'पद्मावत' के बाद ये फिल्म करेगी छप्परफाड़ कमाई, ये रहा सबूत

29 मार्च 2018

Actress who caught smoking in public places many times
Bollywood

PHOTOS: माहिरा खान ही नहीं, स्मोकिंग की शौकीन ये 10 एक्ट्रेसेज भी खुलेआम उड़ाती हैं धुएं के छल्ले

29 मार्च 2018

तनीषा
Bollywood

मां-बहन स्टार और जीजा सुपरस्टार, इस सुपर फ्लॉप हीरोइन की फोटो देख फैंस बोले- 'हड्डियों का ढांचा'

29 मार्च 2018

robot
Science Wonders

खत्म होने वाली हैं नौकरियां, हर काम करेंगे रोबोट्स, संबंध बनाने से लेकर समाधि तक सबकुछ

29 मार्च 2018

taimur with kareena
Bollywood

...जब मां करीना के नक्शेकदम पर नजर आए तैमूर, शूटिंग के दौरान भी अब होते नहीं दूर

29 मार्च 2018

Saif and Sara
Bollywood

सारा, तैमूर और इब्राहिम पर पहली बार खुलकर बोले सैफ, सोच में पड़ जाएंगी अमृता-करीना

29 मार्च 2018

जाह्नवी कपूर
Bollywood

जाह्नवी की गोद पर बैठे ईशान खट्टर की फोटो वायरल, अपने हीरो के बाल ठीक करती दिखीं श्रीदेवी की बेटी

29 मार्च 2018

Most Read

जेम्स सदरलैंड
Cricket

स्मिथ-वॉर्नर के बैन पर 24 घंटे में आएगा फैसला, लीमैन बने रहेंगे कोच 

बॉल टेंपरिंग मामले में क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस की है। जिसमें कई बड़े फैसले लिए गए हैं। डैरेन लीमैन ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेट टीम के कोच बने रहेंगे।

28 मार्च 2018

मुरली विजय
Cricket

INDvSL: टीम इंडिया ने किया लंका दहन, पारी समेत 239 रनों से दी मात

28 नवंबर 2017

विराट कोहली
Cricket

इंग्लैंड के इस खिलाड़ी को एशेज में नहीं कोहली की बैटिंग में आ रहा है ज्यादा मजा

26 नवंबर 2017

सचिन तेंदुलकर
Cricket

क्रिकेट फैंस हो जाएं तैयार, मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर का स्टेडियम में दिखेगा अलग अवतार

9 दिसंबर 2017

दिनेश चंडीमल
Cricket

श्रीलंकाई कप्तान चांडीमल ने खोला राज, टीम इंडिया को मात देने के लिए क्या करना होगा

27 नवंबर 2017

एशेज सीरीज
Cricket

एशेज: कंगारुओं ने अंग्रेजों को साबित किया बोना, पहले टेस्ट में दी करारी शिकस्त

27 नवंबर 2017

युवराज सिंह
Cricket

युवराज सिंह की इस याचिका को पंजाब और हरियाणा कोर्ट ने किया खारिज

19 सितंबर 2017

अश्विन
Cricket

वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड बनाने के बाद अश्विन ने बताया- किस बॉल पर कर रहे हैं सबसे ज्यादा मेहनत

27 नवंबर 2017

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम
Cricket

एशेज सीरीजः ऑस्ट्रेलिया की इस तिकड़ी के आगे इंग्लैंड ने टेके घुटने, ऑस्ट्रेलिया जीत से 56 रन दूर

26 नवंबर 2017

ध्यानचंद
Cricket

ध्यानचंद ने जब कहा,आज हमारे सपनों की भोर हुई   

12 अक्टूबर 2017

Related Videos

अपने देश के लिए हर जगह पहुंच जाते हैं क्रिकेट के ये सुपर फैन

क्रिकेट में हम अक्सर खिलाड़ियों की बात करते हैं। आज हम बात करने जा रहे हैं उन क्रिकेट प्रशंसकों की जो अपनी टीम के लिए दुनिया में हर जगह मौजूद रहते हैं और इसी वजह से वो भी मशहूर हो गए...

23 मार्च 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 1:50

इन भाइयों को विकेटकीपर बनाकर पछताया पाकिस्तान

10 मार्च 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 2:07

अगर बेईमानी का ऑस्कर होता, तो इस क्रिकेटर को मिलता

7 मार्च 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 2:03

देखें, किस गेंदबाज के नाम है सबसे तेज ओवर फेंकने का रिकॉर्ड

3 फरवरी 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 2:23

जब फैसले से नाराज होकर अम्पायर से भिड़ गए खिलाड़ी

2 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

शेन वॉर्न
Cricket News

स्मिथ-वॉर्नर के समर्थन में उतरे शेन वॉर्न, सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा- 'हुई नाइंसाफी'

28 मार्च 2018

स्मिथ और वॉर्नर
Cricket News

सजा के बाद भी क्रिकेट का 'मजा' उठाते रहेंगे स्मिथ-वॉर्नर, बस करनी होगी 100 घंटे सेवा

28 मार्च 2018

डैरेन लेहमन
Cricket News

बॉल टेंपरिंग विवादः स्मिथ और वॉर्नर के बाद अब इस दिग्गज क्रिकेटर पर गिर सकती है गाज, मिले संकेत

27 मार्च 2018

जेम्स सदरलैंड
Cricket News

अगले 24 घंटे तक उड़ी रहेगी स्टीव स्मिथ की नींद, CA ने शुरू की बॉल टैंपरिंग की जांच

27 मार्च 2018

स्टीव स्मिथ
Cricket News

बॉल टेंपरिंग विवाद पर ऑस्ट्रेलियाई मीडिया से भी कंगारू टीम को मिला धोखा, लिखा- शेम स्मिथ

26 मार्च 2018

स्टीव स्मिथ
Cricket News

ऑस्ट्रलियाई दिग्गज खिलाड़ी का बड़ा बयान, बोले- स्मिथ ने किया हम सभी को शर्मिंदा

26 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.