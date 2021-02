दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा क्रिकेट स्टेडियम मोटेरा अब नरेंद्र मोदी के नाम से जाना जाएगा, पहला मैच आज

BREAKING World's Largest Cricket Stadium, renamed as 'Narendra Modi Stadium' - inaugurated by President Kovind in Ahmedabad, Gujarat @rashtrapatibhvn @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/DqXDeaVc9s

Gujarat: President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife perform 'bhumi pujan' of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave in Ahmedabad's Motera



Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel also present pic.twitter.com/vWlEnoTPQ1