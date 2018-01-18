{"_id":"5a60378a4f1c1ba3268b4f72","slug":"virat-kohli-wins-icc-cricketer-of-the-year-and-icc-odi-cricketer-of-the-year-award","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 ICC \u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u0942\u092e, \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u095c\u093e \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}

ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year

🏆🇮🇳 Virat Kohli@imVkohli scored six tons in the format last year, averaging an astonishing 76.84.



His ODI career average now stands at 55.74, the highest ever by a batsman from a Full Member nation!



More ➡️ https://t.co/vVhi4ta9SR#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/5QXA7vVumr — ICC (@ICC) January 18, 2018

ICC Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy

🏆🇮🇳 Virat Kohli



With India flying high at the top of the rankings, @imVkohli scored 2203 Test runs at 77.80 (eight 💯s), 1818 ODI runs at 82.63 (seven 💯s), and 299 T20I runs at a strike rate of 153.



More ➡️ https://t.co/6ITiEAJEVn#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/D9qOFCodIk — ICC (@ICC) January 18, 2018

A video message from @imVkohli, ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year and recipient of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Cricketer of the Year! #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/ZsXmDZXta9 — ICC (@ICC) January 18, 2018

In July 2016, Kohli was yet to hit a Test double-century. In the period since he has hit six, taking his long format game to new heights #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/50Mr1p1kHs — ICC (@ICC) January 18, 2018