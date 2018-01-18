ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year— ICC (@ICC) January 18, 2018
🏆🇮🇳 Virat Kohli@imVkohli scored six tons in the format last year, averaging an astonishing 76.84.
His ODI career average now stands at 55.74, the highest ever by a batsman from a Full Member nation!
More ➡️ https://t.co/vVhi4ta9SR#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/5QXA7vVumr
ICC Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy— ICC (@ICC) January 18, 2018
🏆🇮🇳 Virat Kohli
With India flying high at the top of the rankings, @imVkohli scored 2203 Test runs at 77.80 (eight 💯s), 1818 ODI runs at 82.63 (seven 💯s), and 299 T20I runs at a strike rate of 153.
More ➡️ https://t.co/6ITiEAJEVn#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/D9qOFCodIk
A video message from @imVkohli, ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year and recipient of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Cricketer of the Year! #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/ZsXmDZXta9— ICC (@ICC) January 18, 2018
In July 2016, Kohli was yet to hit a Test double-century. In the period since he has hit six, taking his long format game to new heights #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/50Mr1p1kHs— ICC (@ICC) January 18, 2018
17 जनवरी 2018
