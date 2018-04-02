शहर चुनें

IPL 2018: 'किंग कोहली' एक्शन में लौटे, गेंदबाजों की जमकर धुनाई की

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 02 Apr 2018 09:10 AM IST
विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली
टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली आगामी इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) की तैयारियों में जुट गए हैं। रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर (आरसीबी) के कप्तान ने रविवार को बल्लेबाजी का जमकर अभ्यास किया। आईपीएल के 11वें एडिशन में आरसीबी अपने अभियान की शुरुआत 8 अप्रैल को ईडन गार्डन्स पर कोलकाता नाइटराइडर्स (केकेआर) के खिलाफ करेगी।
आरसीबी ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर अकाउंट पर विराट कोहली के ट्रेनिंग करते हुए कई फोटोज शेयर किए। 

आरसीबी ने अपने पहले ट्वीट में कैप्शन दिया, 'जब किंग कोहली अभ्यास करें तो आप उन्हें देखिए और सीखिए।' 


 

