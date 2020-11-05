Virat Kohli Birthday: दुनियाभर से मिल रही भारतीय क्रिकेट कप्तान विराट कोहली को जन्मदिन की बधाई

आज यानी 5 नवंबर को विराट कोहली अपना 32वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। इस खास मौके पर भारतीय कप्तान को दुनियाभर के क्रिकेटिंग स्टार्स बधाई दे रहे हैं। सोशल नेटवर्किंग साइट ट्विटर पर रात 12 बजे से ही #HappyBirthdayViratKohli ट्रेंड करने लगा था। मौजूदा और कई पूर्व खिलाड़ियों ने इस अंदाज में विराट को शुभकामनाएं दी है।
Many more happy returns of the day @imVkohli . May you find ever more joy, success and love. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 5, 2020
Happy Birthday @imVkohli! Hope you have good day and a great year ahead!! 🎈🎂 pic.twitter.com/BPbexTI1OY— Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) November 5, 2020
Janamdin mubarak ho King Kohli @imVkohli! Wishing the great Indian batsman a very Happy Birthday! Jahan bhi ho khush raho, chhake chauke maarte raho ❤️ all the best for the playoffs! Hope @RCBTweets turns it around this time 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/wFjKA6jlwj— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 5, 2020
• 2011 World Cup-winner— BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2020
• 21,901 runs, 70 centuries in intl. cricket
• Most Test wins as Indian captain
• Leading run-getter in T20Is (Men's)
Wishing #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli a very happy birthday. 👏🎂
Let's revisit his Test best of 254* vs South Africa 🎥👇
To someone that has set the bar in fitness standards and work ethics at an all-time high and achieved greatness at such a young age. Wishing you a very happy birthday. God bless. @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/qNlIYgNyvs— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) November 5, 2020
I wish you a very Happy Birthday. May you have many more years of success and happiness ahead! 🎂🎂🎂 @imVkohli #birthday pic.twitter.com/hXgRrzvvY7— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) November 5, 2020
Happy birthday @imVkohli. Best wishes & lots of success ahead.#HappyBirthdayViratKohili 🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/Q6zDGIclTw— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 5, 2020
Happy Birthday @imVkohli ! To all the amazing times we’ve had together this year, & here’s to many more! Wishing you a wonderful birthday..lots of love and good-wishes! pic.twitter.com/HK1oQ6GKD3— Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) November 5, 2020
Happy Birthday @imVkohli! All the best for the coming season.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 5, 2020
Continue inspiring. Have a blessed and healthy year ahead. pic.twitter.com/i0FYyuzSlH
May the hunger for runs continue and may you achieve new heights and find fulfillment in whatever you do @imVkohli . #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/MlMdaKF9Zs— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 5, 2020
Mesmerising the world with the bat in his hands. 🤴🏻 🎂 @imVkohli#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #HappyBirthdayViratKohli #HappyBirthdayKingKohli pic.twitter.com/ATORjhaWwG— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 5, 2020
When you have 70 centuries and 104 fifties, it's easy for a 35-run knock to be forgotten!— ICC (@ICC) November 5, 2020
But this shouldn't be – coming in at 31/2 in a CWC final, a young Virat Kohli held his own to play a crucial role in 🇮🇳's win 🙌
Is this underrated knock among his top three in ODIs? pic.twitter.com/5CwGwja2sb