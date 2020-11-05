शहर चुनें
Virat Kohli Birthday: दुनियाभर से मिल रही भारतीय क्रिकेट कप्तान विराट कोहली को जन्मदिन की बधाई

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 05 Nov 2020 12:23 PM IST
विराट कोहली के 29वें जन्मदिन की फोटो (फाइल)
विराट कोहली के 29वें जन्मदिन की फोटो (फाइल) - फोटो : BCCI

आज यानी 5 नवंबर को विराट कोहली अपना 32वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। इस खास मौके पर भारतीय कप्तान को दुनियाभर के क्रिकेटिंग स्टार्स बधाई दे रहे हैं। सोशल नेटवर्किंग साइट ट्विटर पर रात 12 बजे से ही #HappyBirthdayViratKohli ट्रेंड करने लगा था। मौजूदा और कई पूर्व खिलाड़ियों ने इस अंदाज में विराट को शुभकामनाएं दी है।

