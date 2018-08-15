शहर चुनें

स्वतंत्रता दिवस: आजादी के जश्न में डूबे खेल जगत के सितारे, शिखर धवन समेत इन खिलाड़ियों ने दी बधाई

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 15 Aug 2018 01:56 PM IST
SHIKHAR DHAWAN
SHIKHAR DHAWAN
स्वतंत्रता दिवस की 72वीं वर्षगांठ पर आज पूरा देश आजादी के जश्न में सराबोर है। आजादी के इस जश्न को खेल जगत की महान हस्तियां भी पूरे उत्साह के साथ सेलिब्रेट कर रही है। क्रिकेट से लेकर हॉकी और बैडमिंटन से लेकर टेबल टेनिस के खिलाड़ियों ने देशवासियों को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं दी। देशवासियों को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं देने में विदेशी खिलाड़ी भी पीछे नहीं रहे।
सचिन तेंदुलकर, पूर्व क्रिकेटर
अनिल कुंबल, पूर्व क्रिकेटर
 

रसेल आर्नोल्ड, पूर्व क्रिकेटर

संदीप लामीछाने, क्रिकेटर, नेपाल

 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
ms dhoni
Cricket News

जब पाक को धूल चटाकर विश्व चैंपियन बनी थी 'धोनी सेना', फैंस आज तक नहीं भूले युवी के वो 6 छक्के

आजादी के 72 सालों में देश को खेल के मैदान पर भी बड़ी कामयाबी मिली। खासतौर पर क्रिकेट ने तो विश्व में भारत को एक खास पहचान भी दिलाई।

14 अगस्त 2018

स्टुअर्ट ब्रॉड
Cricket News

विराट की कप्तानी में पहली बार पारी के अंतर से हारी टीम इंडिया, इंग्लैंड ने सीरीज में बनाई 2-0 की बढ़त

13 अगस्त 2018

ENGvIND: Virat Kohli loses Number 1 Test ranking after Lord's debacle
Cricket News

विराट कोहली की बादशाहत खत्म, लॉर्ड्स टेस्ट गंवाते ही भारतीय कप्तान को तगड़ा झटका

14 अगस्त 2018

chris woakes
Cricket News

लॉर्ड्स टेस्ट में टीम इंडिया का जीतना नामुमकिन, इस खिलाड़ी के शतक से धाराशायी 'विराट ब्रिगेड'

12 अगस्त 2018

ENGvIND: Virat Kohli admits selection has been off, tells batsmen to keep it simple
Cricket News

हार के बाद कोहली ने स्वीकारी भूल, बोले- टीम चयन में हो गई बहुत बड़ी गलती

14 अगस्त 2018

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया के पास वापसी का बेहतरीन मौका, तीसरे टेस्ट में नहीं खेलेगा यह स्टार खिलाड़ी

13 अगस्त 2018

क्रिस वोक्स
Cricket News

ENGvIND: तीसरे दिन का खेल खत्म, इंग्लैंड ने बनाई 250 रन की बढ़त, मुश्किल में टीम इंडिया

12 अगस्त 2018

Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Navjot Singh Sidhu invited for Imran Khan oath taking ceremony
Cricket News

पाकिस्तान नहीं जाएंगे गावस्कर, सिद्धू ने स्वीकार किया इमरान खान के शपथ ग्रहण का न्योता

12 अगस्त 2018

एंडरसन
Cricket News

ENGvIND: दूसरे दिन का खेल खत्म, भारत की पहली पारी 107 रन पर सिमटी, एंडरसन ने झटके 5 विकेट

11 अगस्त 2018

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

लॉर्ड्स में टीम इंडिया की मिट्टी पलीद, निराश कप्तान कोहली बोले- हमारा खेल हार के लायक ही था

13 अगस्त 2018

