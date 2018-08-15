Our feedom and independence came with struggle, with toil and hard work we made our country. We are our country and our country is us. Happy Independence day to all!!

Thousands laid down their lives to get us an independent India, now it is upon us to keep it at its best 🇮🇳 I am on to give my best in what I do 🏓 ...and I request you all to do your part. #Happy72ndIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/CdZogKsmq6

A seed of thought is all that matters and every individual can seek to become an inspirational leader -Happy Independence Day to each one of you and on this day let's come together to take care of our nation for a better tomorrow! #SalutingLeaders #Herbalifenutrition @Herbalife pic.twitter.com/fGivHfGPgY

This Independence Day,lets all come together &celebrate the achievements of r fellow Indians &our proud nation &hope that we as Indians,continue to work together in order to make our tricolour fly high.Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind #HappyIndependenceDay #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/E2seAmKHUd — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 15, 2018

कुछ नशा तिरंगे की आन का है

कुछ नशा मातृभूमि के मान का है

हम लगाएंगे हर जगह इस तिरंगे को

हम लहराएंगे हर जगह इस तिरंगे को|🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jR5C6qVUHw — Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) August 15, 2018