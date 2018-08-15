Everything in life is hard-earned. Just like our independence. Among countless other things, there would have been no ‘Team India’ if not for the sacrifice of our brave freedom fighters. Let us not take that freedom for granted. #HappyIndependenceDay 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/RYrveJ9P7y— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2018
Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!🇮🇳— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 15, 2018
Wishing all Indians A Happy Independence Day !!!— Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) August 15, 2018
Happy Independence Day to India🇮🇳 #Keep_Spreading_Love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LRmsHYbYQW— Sandeep Lamichhane (@IamSandeep25) August 14, 2018
I bow down to all those who
laid down their lives so that we can celebrate this day.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 15, 2018
Happy #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/nvG8vcVJdQ
May we always have freedom to choose, freedom to live and freedom to dream...🇮🇳— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) August 15, 2018
Happy independence Day 2018#IndependenceDay2018 pic.twitter.com/GVOvcire44
Happy Independence Day !!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳...sending you all Independence Day wishes from Jakarta #asiangames #team #india #hockey @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/lFNJnf4aVx— sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) August 15, 2018
Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳 Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/SS1EwWQjju— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 14, 2017
Our feedom and independence came with struggle, with toil and hard work we made our country. We are our country and our country is us. Happy Independence day to all!!— Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) August 15, 2018
Thousands laid down their lives to get us an independent India, now it is upon us to keep it at its best 🇮🇳— Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) August 15, 2018
I am on to give my best in what I do 🏓 ...and I request you all to do your part.#Happy72ndIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/CdZogKsmq6
A seed of thought is all that matters and every individual can seek to become an inspirational leader -Happy Independence Day to each one of you and on this day let's come together to take care of our nation for a better tomorrow! #SalutingLeaders #Herbalifenutrition @Herbalife pic.twitter.com/fGivHfGPgY— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) August 14, 2018
On this day, let us remember and salute our brave freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for our country and our armed forces who risk their lives everyday to keep our borders safe. Wishing all Indians a very #HappyIndependenceDay2018. Jai Hind! Vande Mataram! pic.twitter.com/uoEw9xGcI0— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 15, 2018
This Independence Day,lets all come together &celebrate the achievements of r fellow Indians &our proud nation &hope that we as Indians,continue to work together in order to make our tricolour fly high.Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind #HappyIndependenceDay #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/E2seAmKHUd— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 15, 2018
कुछ नशा तिरंगे की आन का है,— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2018
कुछ नशा मातृभूमि की शान का है,
हम लहरायेंगे हर जगह ये तिरंगा,
नशा ये हिन्दुस्तां के सम्मान का है।
स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं !#IndependenceDayIndia #HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/oFTAHMsYsX
कुछ नशा तिरंगे की आन का है— Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) August 15, 2018
कुछ नशा मातृभूमि के मान का है
हम लगाएंगे हर जगह इस तिरंगे को
हम लहराएंगे हर जगह इस तिरंगे को|🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jR5C6qVUHw
To belong to flag and a people that are free is a privilege we mustn't forget and mustn't lose. Happy Independence Day. pic.twitter.com/yLQXeuwPGy— Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) August 15, 2018
आजादी के 72 सालों में देश को खेल के मैदान पर भी बड़ी कामयाबी मिली। खासतौर पर क्रिकेट ने तो विश्व में भारत को एक खास पहचान भी दिलाई।
14 अगस्त 2018